KMPH.com
Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
$15K reward offered for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has now been increased by several thousand dollars. Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, has announced that a reward being offered for information that leads to her daughter’s whereabouts has now been increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The donation increase comes […]
KMJ
Fresno Fire And Local First Responders Honor Firefighters Lost In The 9/11 Attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
L.A. Weekly
Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
Reward to find Jolissa Fuentes increases to $15,000
The family of Jolissa Fuentes has now increased the reward to $15,000 for anyone who finds her.
Fork Fire: Madera County woman refuses to evacuate
Kris Hamilton has been through two wildfires before. Now she's hoping for more firefighters locally, but until then, she chooses to stay and protect her home.
sierranewsonline.com
A Vehicle Is The Cause Of The Fork Fire
NORTH FORK – Peace Officers with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU) and Fresno-Kings Unit (FKU) determined the Power and Fork Fires were vehicle-caused. CAL FIRE FKU and MMU responded to the Power Fire near Powerhouse Road and Auberry Road in Fresno...
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months-long manhunt
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested on charges of abusing and killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced.
Family searching for dog lost in the Fork Fire
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shane Killian watched the Fork Fire explode towards his home on Wednesday night, barely missing his home but destroying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment for his business in the process. “I never thought it would come into our lap but it did. I barely made it over […]
SFGate
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
thesungazette.com
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
Suspect in 8-year-old girl’s death arrested in Bay Area, Merced police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter earlier this year has been arrested in the Bay Area, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials announced that 34-year-old Dhante Jackson had been arrested around 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Newark, California. Authorities had named Jackson a suspect in the death of […]
Ex-California principal facing 'willful cruelty' charge for shoving a 9-year-old special needs student was hired— then suspended —by another school district, reports say
Officials announced that Brian Vollhardt is facing willful cruelty to a minor charge, prompting his new employer to place him on administrative leave.
WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest a known gang member with firearms including a loaded 9 millimeter gun
MERCED, Calif. — A known gang member is off the streets and behind bars after the Merced Police Department and its Gang Unit discovered multiple firearms and drugs during search. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on Friday, just before 4:00 p.m., the department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit delivered...
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
