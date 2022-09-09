ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

By Travis Schlepp
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GgYU_0hny4iqG00

A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County.

Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram post by the fire agency.

The goat was described as friendly, but frightened, who was apparently happy to see the firefighters.

Johnson and Weise gave the goat carrots (which it apparently really liked), and gave it a full bottle of water. After the quick rehydration session, the goat was feeling better and “perked up,” Cal Fire said.

The Fairview Fire is the largest active brush fire in California, having burned more than 23,000 acres with only 5% containment. Two people have died and additional injuries related to the fire have been reported.

For the firefighters who found the goat Wednesday, it was a sight for sore eyes.

It’s unclear if the goat was a pet or a farm animal that lived nearby or if it was transported away from the area by animal rescuers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fairview, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Goat#Fire Burning#The Fairview Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Banning, CA: Helicopter carrying personnel battling the Fairview Fire crashes near Banning Municipal Airport.

Sources: United States Forest Service, San Bernardino National Forest and Federal Aviation Administration (Information) Banning, California: A helicopter carrying personnel battling the Fairview Fire crashed near Banning Municipal Airport before 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Picture: KTLA 5 (Courtesy) According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft,...
BANNING, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested

A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Crash at Riverside Intersection Identified

A 19-year-old motorist who died when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday. Victoria Velazquez of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street. Riverside police Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that Velazquez was at the wheel of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy