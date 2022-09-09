Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Struggles in Season-Opening Loss Again
First play seemed to doom Packers' QB. Keenan Allen leaves with injury. Jared Goff produces 35 points in Lions' loss
Yardbarker
Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation
Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
MMA Fighting
Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2
Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Broncos-Seahawks and ‘Manningcast’ Return
The first full weekend of NFL football games might be over, but we’ve still got one more primetime matchup left as Monday Night Football finally returns. Plus, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with their wildly popular MNF alternate broadcast, Manningcast. We’ve got the rundown on how and when to watch each ahead of the big game later tonight.
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
Comments / 5