ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Damon Amendolara
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#Sports#Nbc
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
BALTIMORE, MD
MMA Fighting

Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Broncos-Seahawks and ‘Manningcast’ Return

The first full weekend of NFL football games might be over, but we’ve still got one more primetime matchup left as Monday Night Football finally returns. Plus, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with their wildly popular MNF alternate broadcast, Manningcast. We’ve got the rundown on how and when to watch each ahead of the big game later tonight.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy