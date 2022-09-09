Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Ramsey Lewis through the years
Photos: Ramsey Lewis through the years 1981: Ramsey Lewis performs during the third annual Ontario Jazz Festival on June 28, 1981, at the Forum in Toronto, Canada. (Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
This year's most exciting Emmy winners show a reluctant industry how to change
The tension at the 2022 Emmy Awards — tradition versus newness, future versus past — is the tension TV will have to resolve if it's to survive and thrive.
Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
The numbers of climate sceptics are dwindling. But they remain a noisy and at times powerful minority that continues to have political influence. This group is unmoved by the near-universal agreement among scientists on the reality and impact of climate change. Past research into climate change scepticism has focused on sociodemographics. It has found people are more likely to express scepticism if they are older, male, highly value individualistic beliefs and don’t value the environment. These characteristics are generally entrenched. It means this information, while interesting, may be of little use when trying to increase public support for climate action. Our latest...
Comments / 0