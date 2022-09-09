Read full article on original website
These Breweries and Festivals Are Home to the Best Oktoberfest Celebrations in NoVA
From German lagers and ales to traditional games and competitions, these Oktoberfests will make you feel like you’re right in Germany. You don’t need to travel to Germany to experience all the fun of Oktoberfest. Grab your friends and family and kick the season off right at one of the numerous celebrations going on in Northern Virginia. Prost!
“I really felt as if I’d lost a grandmother:” Virginia tea shop becomes place to honor Queen Elizabeth
BERRYVILLE, Va. — In Berryville, Virginia, a British tradition is observed every day: tea. “Today we have our regular afternoon tea, we have two seating's,” explained Allison Ritter, the owner of the Tea Cart, an English-styled restaurant and gift shop. “We serve three-course meals, single course meals, as well as unlimited flavors and bottomless pots of tea.”
pagevalleynews.com
Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge
September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
Paw Paw Fair hosts fall mud bog
The Paw Paw Fair Board held their last mud bog of the year on Saturday.
theobelisk.net
R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022
After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: RVA Road Trip to Dinosaur Land
After dropping our only child at college we turned to the mountains and explored. Over the next week or so I’ll be sharing the sights that my wife (Page) and I captured. These are from the second day. The plan was to drive to Shenandoah National Park and be wowed by nature. On the way I noticed there was a spot called Dinosaur Land in Winchester (technically White Post) and after a quick visit to their website I knew we had to go. Do not confuse this with Dinosaur Kingdom II up near Natural Bridge, which is different and awesome in its own unique way. I’ll post a few pictures from the outside later in the series.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
wfxrtv.com
Texas RV driver charged after deadly crash involving Winnebago, tractor trailer in Virginia
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said two people died and others were hurt after a Winnebago collided with a tractor trailer Thursday night. Troopers said it happened at Mile Marker 16 on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. After the RV...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
macaronikid.com
Your Northern Virginia Guide to Fall Fun
It's time for fall family fun in Centreville and Northern VA and we can hardly wait! We are lucky to have so many fall attractions and events in Northern VA where families have been making fall memories for years. From picking apples to leaf-peeping to Halloween fun ... Macaroni KID Centreville - South Riding has all the details for you and your family to make the most of autumn in Northern VA and beyond!
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home
A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said only that there was no evidence that the community was in any danger.
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on...
visitshenandoah.org
Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches
Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
wfirnews.com
Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81
NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
2 killed, 7 injured in crash on I-66, Virginia State Police investigating
A man has been charged after an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County Thursday night. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.
