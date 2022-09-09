ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

WUSA9

“I really felt as if I’d lost a grandmother:” Virginia tea shop becomes place to honor Queen Elizabeth

BERRYVILLE, Va. — In Berryville, Virginia, a British tradition is observed every day: tea. “Today we have our regular afternoon tea, we have two seating's,” explained Allison Ritter, the owner of the Tea Cart, an English-styled restaurant and gift shop. “We serve three-course meals, single course meals, as well as unlimited flavors and bottomless pots of tea.”
BERRYVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge

September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
LURAY, VA
Winchester, VA
Winchester, VA
theobelisk.net

R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022

After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
FREDERICK, MD
rvahub.com

PHOTOS: RVA Road Trip to Dinosaur Land

After dropping our only child at college we turned to the mountains and explored. Over the next week or so I’ll be sharing the sights that my wife (Page) and I captured. These are from the second day. The plan was to drive to Shenandoah National Park and be wowed by nature. On the way I noticed there was a spot called Dinosaur Land in Winchester (technically White Post) and after a quick visit to their website I knew we had to go. Do not confuse this with Dinosaur Kingdom II up near Natural Bridge, which is different and awesome in its own unique way. I’ll post a few pictures from the outside later in the series.
RICHMOND, VA
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Your Northern Virginia Guide to Fall Fun

It's time for fall family fun in Centreville and Northern VA and we can hardly wait! We are lucky to have so many fall attractions and events in Northern VA where families have been making fall memories for years. From picking apples to leaf-peeping to Halloween fun ... Macaroni KID Centreville - South Riding has all the details for you and your family to make the most of autumn in Northern VA and beyond!
CENTREVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home

A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said only that there was no evidence that the community was in any danger.
CULPEPER, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
visitshenandoah.org

Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches

Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
LURAY, VA
wfirnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
