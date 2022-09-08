ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans LB Christian Harris taking advantage of mental reps while out for first four games

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jul3L_0hny10B200

The Houston Texans’ 2022 NFL draft class is intriguing, especially the picks from Rounds 1-4, but one Alabama rookie will have to wait the first four games to make his debut.

The Texans placed third-round linebacker Christian Harris on injured reserve. As a result, the former Crimson Tide product will be out the first four games.

While Harris may not be a part of the physical parts of practice and game preparation, linebackers coach Miles Smith says that Harris is still present at practice and taking part in the mental aspects just like any other player.

“He’s at practice every day the same way everybody else is,” Harris told reporters Thursday. “Just because you’re not necessarily on the field getting reps, guys are off the field. We’re with them, explaining plays going on. You’re able to get mental reps. I know it’s a little bit of a coaching cliché, but if you are taking advantage of that time off, I think a lot of time it can benefit you more long term because you’re not necessarily thrown in the fire.”

What Harris should be able to benefit from, in Smith’s view, is the ability to have a larger view of how his job at linebacker fits in with the rest of the defense.

Said Smith: “You look at more the big picture aspect of things. I think that’s what Christian Harris is doing. He’s meeting with me all the time. He’s asking questions, not just about his position but about the defense as a whole. I think long term, this time period here, obviously is not ideal, but it’s going to reap the benefits.”

The Texans’ linebacking corps is one of the leadership units on the team with nine-year veteran Christian Kirksey being voted as a team captain on Sept. 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Houston Texans#Crimson Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson donned a slick cool mint suit and bowtie in return to Seattle

There will likely be a lot of emotions for Russell Wilson as he plays against the Seahawks (+6.5) for the first time on Monday Night Football tonight. Any time you play somewhere for a decade, any sorts of intrinsic feelings and attachments don’t just go away. Even if the Seahawks themselves might have let Wilson down, it doesn’t mean he’s completely sour on his time there.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith's overtime call named one of the worst decisions of Week 1

The Houston Texans collected their first tie in franchise history during Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. With 26 seconds left in the extra period, Texans coach Lovie Smith decided to punt on a fourth-and-3 from the Houston 49-yard line. Giving the ball back to the Colts deep in their own territory meant Indianapolis couldn’t escape the 20-20 stalemate, and both clubs are tied for a share of first place in the AFC South with an 0-0-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy