Texans LB Christian Harris taking advantage of mental reps while out for first four games

The Houston Texans’ 2022 NFL draft class is intriguing, especially the picks from Rounds 1-4, but one Alabama rookie will have to wait the first four games to make his debut.

The Texans placed third-round linebacker Christian Harris on injured reserve. As a result, the former Crimson Tide product will be out the first four games.

While Harris may not be a part of the physical parts of practice and game preparation, linebackers coach Miles Smith says that Harris is still present at practice and taking part in the mental aspects just like any other player.

“He’s at practice every day the same way everybody else is,” Harris told reporters Thursday. “Just because you’re not necessarily on the field getting reps, guys are off the field. We’re with them, explaining plays going on. You’re able to get mental reps. I know it’s a little bit of a coaching cliché, but if you are taking advantage of that time off, I think a lot of time it can benefit you more long term because you’re not necessarily thrown in the fire.”

What Harris should be able to benefit from, in Smith’s view, is the ability to have a larger view of how his job at linebacker fits in with the rest of the defense.

Said Smith: “You look at more the big picture aspect of things. I think that’s what Christian Harris is doing. He’s meeting with me all the time. He’s asking questions, not just about his position but about the defense as a whole. I think long term, this time period here, obviously is not ideal, but it’s going to reap the benefits.”

The Texans’ linebacking corps is one of the leadership units on the team with nine-year veteran Christian Kirksey being voted as a team captain on Sept. 5.