Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
wpde.com
Man arrested in Kershaw Co. in killing at Dillon Co. nightclub, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested Thursday night in Kershaw County in a deadly shooting last weekend at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said Sincere Davis is charged with murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
Darlington man found hiding under porch after alleged armed robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery on Friday at a Breakers convenience store in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office. Shelby William Barr III, of Darlington, was identified when investigators and the Darlington County Bloodhound Team found him hiding under a porch at a nearby residence. Barr allegedly arrived […]
WMBF
Darlington County bloodhound team finds suspect moments after armed robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies arrested the man suspected of robbing a convenience store with a knife Friday morning. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said deputies responded to the Breakers convenience store at 2240 Harry Byrd Hwy in Darlington after a reported armed robbery. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
wpde.com
Police, coroner responding to a serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are responding to a crash Saturday night involving a train and car at the railroad crossing of East North Baroody Street and North Dargan Street in Florence. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said it appears to be a very serious crash. ABC15 is told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
4 dead after car collides with stopped train at SC railroad crossing, authorities say
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people died Saturday night after a car slammed into a train in South Carolina, authorities told WPDE. In a statement to WPDE, CSX said a car collided with a stopped train at the North Dargan Street railroad crossing in Florence at 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The company added that three people inside the car were taken to the hospital.
wpde.com
Man armed with knife robs Darlington store of lotto tickets; Found under porch: Report
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies caught a suspect minutes after an armed robbery early Friday morning at the Breaker’s convenience store on Highway 151 in Darlington county, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said no one was hurt in the incident. With the information gathered at...
WMBF
‘These people want to feel protected’: Florence County Task Force completes one month of operations
Curbing violence and seizing drugs are two big goals the Violent Cime Task Force has in Florence County. The specially trained task force focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team. Sheriff TJ...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Monday Headlines: Inmate dead after prison fight & Four people dead after vehicle hits train
Monday headlines: An inmate is dead after a fight at Broad River Correctional Institution. Four people are dead after a vehicle hit a train in Florence.
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase that ended in crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect shot at police during a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zhimarius Wanya Baker, 22, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, […]
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Comments / 0