The space agency has concluded its repair of a hydrogen leak on the Artemis 1's seals. NASA is gearing up to attempt to launch Artemis 1 for the third time in recent weeks after completing the repair of a critical seal that encountered a hydrogen leak, which caused the space agency to postpone the launch on September 3. This was the second attempt at sending off the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket into space after the first launch was postponed over an engine bleed issue in one of the rocket's four engines.

