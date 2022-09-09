Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
ESA, NASA’s Solar Orbiter Finds ‘Compelling’ Clues to Solar Switchback’s Origin
NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have made history today. The ESA has recently announced that the Solar Orbiter it made in collaboration with NASA has found "compelling clues" as to the origin of solar switchbacks. The solar orbiter is the same one that was bombarded by the sun's...
itechpost.com
NASA Completes Artemis 1's Fuel Seal Replacement, Targets Late September Launch
The space agency has concluded its repair of a hydrogen leak on the Artemis 1's seals. NASA is gearing up to attempt to launch Artemis 1 for the third time in recent weeks after completing the repair of a critical seal that encountered a hydrogen leak, which caused the space agency to postpone the launch on September 3. This was the second attempt at sending off the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket into space after the first launch was postponed over an engine bleed issue in one of the rocket's four engines.
itechpost.com
Microsoft Begins Shipping The First Batch of AR Headset HoloLens to the US Military
The military's technological development is essential to maintaining the country's security. In the military, technology serves as the foundation for the majority of the activities because it is necessary for movement, communication, and combat. In fact, the U.S. Army intends to use augmented reality (AR) headsets for its military operations....
Comments / 0