Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Yardbarker
Del Harris Says Shaquille O'Neal Would Have Been The GOAT If He Had Kobe Bryant's Mentality
Shaquille O'Neal brought something unique to the NBA, which fans hadn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain was active. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to do big things in the association, and he exceeded expectations. Shaq went on to become the most dominant player of all time, demolishing the competition during his best years in the league.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Once Dismissed LeBron James' Comparison To Michael Jordan: "Kobe Is More Like Michael... LeBron Is Closer To Me."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old by the end of the year and is only getting closer to his inevitable retirement from the NBA. But even at this age, James proved that he is better than most of the players in the league. He had a breathtaking 19th season last year, something that we haven't seen in the history of the NBA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Offers Brilliant Advice To Yong Son Bronny: "It's All About The Process. Put The Work In And You'll See The Results."
Following in the steps of his father, Bronny James isn't going to let anything get in the way of a successful NBA career. As a senior in High School, this is the year that all eyes will be on Bronny as he prepares to make the leap to the collegiate level.
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Zach Lowe Reveals The Lakers' Staring Five This Season: Russell Westbrook And Kendrick Nunn Expected Join LeBron James And Anthony Davis As Starters
After a strange and chaotic summer in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the new season ahead, which is now only a few weeks from the beginning. But after failing to land Kyrie Irving or really make any significant changes to the roster, fans and experts around the league are questioning if the Purple and Gold are doomed for another abysmal campaign.
Yardbarker
NASCAR, NBC blunder ending of Xfinity Series race
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway was over — until it wasn't. After rain surrounded the track, it seemed the rain would continue to pour down. This doubt led NBC to prematurely call the race, handing JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson the victory. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass covered the event and the miscommunication that ensued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
Yardbarker
Suns GM James Jones Reveals Why He Didn't Trade For Kevin Durant: "Brooklyn Wanted To Keep Him..."
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant cause a major stir this offseason when he issued a trade request to team owner Joe Tsai. Almost immediately, the NBA world exploded with reactions as fans, experts, and executives tried to figure out who would land the 2x champion. For most of the KD...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is 'Very Open' To Leaving Los Angeles Lakers And Wants To Be Traded To A Team That Wants His Old Version
Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to prove that he's still valuable on the Los Angeles Lakers, aiming to recover his best level this upcoming season under Darvin Ham. The Lakers reportedly feel 'comfortable' heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster, but that might not be the end of his story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."
LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On What He Told Magic Johnson After He Celebrated Really Hard Following Their First Win Together: "When We Got In The Locker Room, I Said, 'Look, We've Got 81 More Games To Play.'"
The Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most legendary teams in NBA history. The players, coaches, and even the owner at the time, Jerry Buss, all enjoyed incredible fame thanks to their achievements together. The Lakers won 5 championships during that era, laying the foundations of popularity and organizational success that they continue to reap the benefits of even today.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop
The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract
The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
Just 11 Mega Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
Yardbarker
Former Coach Of The Year Believes Lakers Should Go All-In And Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner: "If It Doesn't Work, I Cut Bait And Trade Everybody Next Year."
The Los Angeles Lakers are still battling rumors of what they intend to do with point guard Russell Westbrook. While people like LeBron James have been vouching for Russ to have a comeback season, the player is incessantly linked in trade rumors. One of the teams linked most often with...
Comments / 0