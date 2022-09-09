ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Del Harris Says Shaquille O'Neal Would Have Been The GOAT If He Had Kobe Bryant's Mentality

Shaquille O'Neal brought something unique to the NBA, which fans hadn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain was active. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to do big things in the association, and he exceeded expectations. Shaq went on to become the most dominant player of all time, demolishing the competition during his best years in the league.
NBA
NBA Insider Zach Lowe Reveals The Lakers' Staring Five This Season: Russell Westbrook And Kendrick Nunn Expected Join LeBron James And Anthony Davis As Starters

After a strange and chaotic summer in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the new season ahead, which is now only a few weeks from the beginning. But after failing to land Kyrie Irving or really make any significant changes to the roster, fans and experts around the league are questioning if the Purple and Gold are doomed for another abysmal campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NASCAR, NBC blunder ending of Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway was over — until it wasn't. After rain surrounded the track, it seemed the rain would continue to pour down. This doubt led NBC to prematurely call the race, handing JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson the victory. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass covered the event and the miscommunication that ensued.
MOTORSPORTS
LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."

LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On What He Told Magic Johnson After He Celebrated Really Hard Following Their First Win Together: "When We Got In The Locker Room, I Said, 'Look, We've Got 81 More Games To Play.'"

The Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most legendary teams in NBA history. The players, coaches, and even the owner at the time, Jerry Buss, all enjoyed incredible fame thanks to their achievements together. The Lakers won 5 championships during that era, laying the foundations of popularity and organizational success that they continue to reap the benefits of even today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop

The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract

The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Former Coach Of The Year Believes Lakers Should Go All-In And Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner: "If It Doesn't Work, I Cut Bait And Trade Everybody Next Year."

The Los Angeles Lakers are still battling rumors of what they intend to do with point guard Russell Westbrook. While people like LeBron James have been vouching for Russ to have a comeback season, the player is incessantly linked in trade rumors. One of the teams linked most often with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

