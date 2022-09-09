Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Sellars resigns as Kyle city manager following internal investigation
Kyle City Manager Scott Sellars resigned effective Sept. 6 following an internal investigation. (Courtesy city of Kyle) City officials announced Kyle City Manager Scott Sellars has resigned effective Sept. 6, according to a press release. Sellars was previously placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. "After thoroughly investigating, the...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
hilltopviewsonline.com
Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign
Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
Gonzales Inquirer
City, Chamber to announce tourism transition plans
The City of Gonzales and the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold a joint press conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to announce the transitioning of the role of tourism marketing and advertising to the Chamber. The conference is open to the public at the Chamber office,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
Salvation Army relocates to new home in Seguin
(Seguin) — The local unit of the Salvation Army has a new location – a location that volunteers say is not only more visible but will be easier for individuals and families to access. The Salvation Army office has recently made the move from the Mosaic Church on West Court to 205 N. King St.
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
Comal ISD says alleged racist incident against Hays HS volleyball players 'cannot be verified'
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said allegations that students from Canyon High School shouted racist taunts at Hays High School volleyball players during a match could not be verified through the school district's investigation. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother...
fourpointsnews.com
Former 3M site undergoing massive, expensive renovations, Multi-family, retail and office space to come in phase two
Highpoint at 2222 – the gigantic former 3M site at RM 2222 and River Place Boulevard – is undergoing extensive and costly renovations with a goal to attract a commercial tenant or tenants now, and to add housing, retail and office space in the future. “We’re planning on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Inquirer
Giving flowers to ‘Lilibet’
As the world mourns the passing of the only Queen of England most people have ever known, among them is a woman with ties to Gonzales who was perhaps the first person to greet the monarch when Elizabeth II famously came to Texas some 31 years ago. Loren Ellison Steves...
Report: Austin Animal Services employee used shelter animals to expand social media followers, earn money
During a City of Austin investigation, officials concluded an Austin Animal Services employee misused city resources and abused their position by recording and posting videos of shelter animals to their income-earning personal social media account.
Schertz man drunkenly punches and kicks police officers early Sunday morning, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A group of Schertz police officers sustained minor injuries when an "apparently intoxicated" man assaulted them while he was being detained early Sunday morning, officials say. Officers responded to FM 78 and River Road on the east side of Schertz shortly before 2 a.m. after hearing...
Transgender 8th grader taken out of class for questioning by Texas child welfare investigator, mom says
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
portasouthjetty.com
Boating fatality story updated
This story has been updated from earlier versions. Several facts in stories that have been published about a fatal collision at about 6:30 a.m. today between two boats have been disputed by a witness to the incident and the U.S. Coast Guard. The witness, James Joseph of Kyle, said the...
Gonzales Inquirer
Mary Alice Lee
Mary Alice Lee, 96, of Gonzales, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Mary Alice was born July 22, 1926 in Poteet to Bryan H. Bishop and Elora Williams Bishop. She married Robert E. Lee on October 22, 1946 in San Diego, Texas. Mary Alice had traveled to 32 different countries...
Fourth Hays CISD student dead from fentanyl overdose; two arrests made in ongoing investigation
Tyson Hodges of the Drug Enforcement Agency discusses the plan to combat the fentanyl crisis. (Screenshot courtesy city of Kyle) In the weeks since the first press conference hosted by Hays CISD, the Kyle Police Department and San Marcos-Hays County Emergency Medical Services Aug. 24 regarding the fentanyl-related deaths of three students, there have been two more incidents and another death linked to the drug.
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
Stop-work order issued for Common Street apartment construction project in New Braunfels
The Gateway at Gruene has been told by the city of New Braunfels to stop construction due to the contractor performing excavation that significantly exceeded the scope of their permit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A stop-work order was issued by the city of New Braunfels for construction taking place at the...
KENS 5
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
Comments / 0