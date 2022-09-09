ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
Gonzales Inquirer

City, Chamber to announce tourism transition plans

The City of Gonzales and the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold a joint press conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to announce the transitioning of the role of tourism marketing and advertising to the Chamber. The conference is open to the public at the Chamber office,...
GONZALES, TX
seguintoday.com

Salvation Army relocates to new home in Seguin

(Seguin) — The local unit of the Salvation Army has a new location – a location that volunteers say is not only more visible but will be easier for individuals and families to access. The Salvation Army office has recently made the move from the Mosaic Church on West Court to 205 N. King St.
SEGUIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Giving flowers to ‘Lilibet’

As the world mourns the passing of the only Queen of England most people have ever known, among them is a woman with ties to Gonzales who was perhaps the first person to greet the monarch when Elizabeth II famously came to Texas some 31 years ago. Loren Ellison Steves...
GONZALES, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Boating fatality story updated

This story has been updated from earlier versions. Several facts in stories that have been published about a fatal collision at about 6:30 a.m. today between two boats have been disputed by a witness to the incident and the U.S. Coast Guard. The witness, James Joseph of Kyle, said the...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Mary Alice Lee

Mary Alice Lee, 96, of Gonzales, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Mary Alice was born July 22, 1926 in Poteet to Bryan H. Bishop and Elora Williams Bishop. She married Robert E. Lee on October 22, 1946 in San Diego, Texas. Mary Alice had traveled to 32 different countries...
GONZALES, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fourth Hays CISD student dead from fentanyl overdose; two arrests made in ongoing investigation

Tyson Hodges of the Drug Enforcement Agency discusses the plan to combat the fentanyl crisis. (Screenshot courtesy city of Kyle) In the weeks since the first press conference hosted by Hays CISD, the Kyle Police Department and San Marcos-Hays County Emergency Medical Services Aug. 24 regarding the fentanyl-related deaths of three students, there have been two more incidents and another death linked to the drug.
KYLE, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE

