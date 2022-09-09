Read full article on original website
‘Bows Football Final — Michigan reaction
Rob DeMello, RJ Hollis and Rich Miano discuss Hawaii's recent loss to Michigan.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a five-set thriller in Manoa. Hawaii downed the Trojans with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Wahine’s Riley Wagoner had a...
hawaiibusiness.com
How 4 College Athletes Deal with Stress, Anxiety and Living Far from Home
College life is demanding for everyone: Attending classes and completing homework, studying for tests and working part-time jobs – often while living away from home for the first time. On top of all that, collegiate student-athletes must also balance practices, workouts, treatments and competitions. Some cope well with those...
Hawaii women’s volleyball wins five-set thriller over USC
Hawaii topped USC in five sets one night after losing in four to the Trojans.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kahuku football bogs down Campbell in OIA Open Division mud bowl
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — It was just like the good old days at Laie Park: filthy and glorious. With the proliferation of quality artificial turf fields at high schools across the state, the opportunities have steadily dwindled for what took place on Saturday night between Kahuku and Campbell. A...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the Mahalo Tour!. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live from five islands in five days. The celebration kicks off Monday, beginning on the island of Kauai. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Warriors football takes on No. 4 Michigan this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are set to play Michigan tomorrow in the Big House and for this game Hawaii’s coach is re-defining what success would look like. It’s no secret that the first two games of the Timmy Chang era were tough and the slate doesn’t get...
Aloha Festivals kicks off their month-long festivities
Aloha Festivals kicked off its month-long of festivities with the Royal Court Investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. at the Royal Hawaiian.
Firefighters hike Koko Head to honor the lives lost on 9/11
Firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department hiked Koko Head this morning on Sunday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who passed during the attack on 9/11.
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
mwcconnection.com
Warriors walloped by the Wolverines, cover spread!
Six years ago, Hawaii traveled to Ann Arbor for a pay-day game and lost 63-3. The check cleared, but man was that hard to watch. Fastforward to 2022, and this edition was also brutal, but featured some small victories. The evening started with patience being required for onlookers as lightning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
Free cat care clinic to be held at the Aloha Stadium
Cats can get spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for free at the Aloha Stadium.
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Michigan Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Hawaii will be seeking to avenge the 63-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 3 of 2016.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
Maize n Brew
Week 2 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan vs Hawaii
The Michigan Wolverines are back at the Big House tonight to play against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii. Coming in at a program-record 52-point favorite, the Wolverines will look to prove they can live up to that lofty expectation. A lot of buzz surrounds this game with J.J. McCarthy making...
Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Hawaii
Michigan is expected to roll over Hawaii in a massive way, but making predictions about the game is always fun.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet the ‘weed eaters’: Urban foragers on a mission to diversify your diet
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gaye Chan is into what’s known as urban foraging. The University of Hawaii at Manoa professor picks plants we see as unsightly weeds and adds them to her daily diet. “I started doing research on it and realized the things I had been yanking out for...
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
