The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Michigan Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Hawaii will be seeking to avenge the 63-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 3 of 2016.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO