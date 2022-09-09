ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a five-set thriller in Manoa. Hawaii downed the Trojans with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Wahine’s Riley Wagoner had a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

How 4 College Athletes Deal with Stress, Anxiety and Living Far from Home

College life is demanding for everyone: Attending classes and completing homework, studying for tests and working part-time jobs – often while living away from home for the first time. On top of all that, collegiate student-athletes must also balance practices, workouts, treatments and competitions. Some cope well with those...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
State
Hawaii State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kahuku football bogs down Campbell in OIA Open Division mud bowl

EWA BEACH, Hawaii — It was just like the good old days at Laie Park: filthy and glorious. With the proliferation of quality artificial turf fields at high schools across the state, the opportunities have steadily dwindled for what took place on Saturday night between Kahuku and Campbell. A...
KAHUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the Mahalo Tour!. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live from five islands in five days. The celebration kicks off Monday, beginning on the island of Kauai. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Warriors football takes on No. 4 Michigan this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are set to play Michigan tomorrow in the Big House and for this game Hawaii’s coach is re-defining what success would look like. It’s no secret that the first two games of the Timmy Chang era were tough and the slate doesn’t get...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Wahine#Hawaii Athletics#The University Of Hawaii#Hawaiiathletics#Stan Sheriff Center#Usc
mwcconnection.com

Warriors walloped by the Wolverines, cover spread!

Six years ago, Hawaii traveled to Ann Arbor for a pay-day game and lost 63-3. The check cleared, but man was that hard to watch. Fastforward to 2022, and this edition was also brutal, but featured some small victories. The evening started with patience being required for onlookers as lightning...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
Maize n Brew

Week 2 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan vs Hawaii

The Michigan Wolverines are back at the Big House tonight to play against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii. Coming in at a program-record 52-point favorite, the Wolverines will look to prove they can live up to that lofty expectation. A lot of buzz surrounds this game with J.J. McCarthy making...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy