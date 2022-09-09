Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday PartyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This FridayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student PoetDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & ArtistDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin
Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Five injured in shooting at a party in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after a shooting injured five people early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Paseo Feliz for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found two adults and three teenagers who had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and were treated at a hospital.
Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party
A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning. "A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area." —Sean P. Thomas.
Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kunm.org
City of Santa Fe reverts back to camping ban for people facing homelessness
The city of Santa Fe announced at the end of August it will bring back a no-camping policy that prohibits sleeping in parks. With around 150 people unhoused on the streets of Santa Fe each night, the city will also begin strategizing to meet the needs of that community. Sheltering...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Blotter: Aug. 31 – Sept. 5, 2022
The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department. Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them. CHRISTOPHER YAZZIE. Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m. / Police arrested Christopher Yazzie, 19, of Los Alamos at 2500...
Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday
"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rio Grande Sun
Three Española Men Charged for Kidnapping and Rape in San Pedro
Three Española men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in San Pedro in late August, according to court documents. Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and armed robbery, among other crimes, related to the alleged incident. Jeremy Naranjo,...
A Second Inmate Has Died at the Santa Fe County Jail
"A man died in the Santa Fe County jail less than 24 hours from when he was booked into the facility Saturday, county spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed Monday." —The New Mexican.
New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
losalamosreporter.com
Amaranth Harvest Set For Saturday At Española Healing Foods Oasis
It’s time for the amaranth harvest at the Española Healing Foods Oasis with Beata Tsosie-Pena from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 313 N. Paseo de Onate in Española. Learn how to harvest amaranth. Enjoy a cooking demonstration with the grains. Receive a piñon...
Woman charged for helping suspect in fatal Blakes Lotaburger robbery
The woman allegedly told police she was waiting for Martinez when she heard gunshots, and when he came back to the van, he admitted to shooting Garcia and demanded that she drive away. Urquijo allowed Martinez to stay at her home in Arroyo Seco until his girlfriend picked him up.
KOAT 7
Former New Mexico fire chief remembers King Charles III's visit in 1982
King Charles III is no stranger to New Mexico. It was 40 years ago when then-Prince Charles III was on the board of world governors for the United World College in Las Vegas. He took a stop in Las Vegas to open the college. KOAT spoke to the man who was the Las Vegas fire chief at the time about the visit. He helped provide protection and first aid during the King's visit.
rrobserver.com
The Placitas Garden Tour is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11
The garden tour is set for Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each garden has a dedicated artist who will be working there throughout the day. Each garden will have Sandoval Extension Master Gardener volunteers available to answer your plant and garden questions. Certified Arborist/ SEMG Tom Neiman will answer questions...
Comments / 3