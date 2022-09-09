Read full article on original website
Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34
MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old. Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.
Fighters React To Body Upkick KO By Irene Aldana At UFC 279
Irene Aldana scored one of the most unique finishes you will ever see, against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. At the end of a wild fight week, Aldana and Chiasson squared off on the main card of the UFC 279 pay-per-view event, in a pivotal matchup at a 140lb catchweight. The Mexican fighter was fresh off of a victory against Yana Kunistskaya and was looking to continue that momentum with a win in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
Cris Cyborg Shares How Much Longer She May Continue Fighting
Cris Cyborg has solid plans for her future. After one of the most successful female MMA careers, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is plotting out the next few years. “Cyborg” as she is affectionately called by fans has fought in several MMA organizations and has found herself at the top in each and every one. She was the Invicta FC world champion, a UFC champion, and is now the Bellator featherweight world champ. With such an impressive résumé, what could be next for Cyborg?
Nevada State Athletic Commission Investigating UFC 279 Backstage Brawl
The altercation backstage at the UFC 279 presser will be investigated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. This past weekend, there was a wild turn of events leading up to UFC 279 that took place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Due to a failed weight cut by Khamzat Chimaev, the main event was switched up last minute along with two other bouts on the card.
Elias Theodorou’s Family Issues Statement W/ GoFundMe
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou’s family has spoken out for the first time since the 34-year-old passed away due to liver cancer. Theodorou’s battle with cancer came to a tragic end on Sunday when news of his passing broke. Many of his fighting colleagues, including Michael Chiesa and former opponent Derek Brunson, posted tributes to the Canadian on social media.
Rousey Names What Surprised Her About Lesnar After Meeting
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has revealed what’s surprised her since getting to know Brock Lesnar. Between 2013 and 2015, Rousey sat on the 135-pound throne on MMA’s biggest stage. The 2008 Olympic bronze-medalist judoka had previously held and defended the Strikeforce title, later being promoted to championship status in the UFC following her signing in 2012.
Sonnen Makes The Case That Nate Diaz Beat Khamzat Chimaev
According to the laws of Chael Sonnen, Khamzat Chimaev suffered the first loss of his career by not making his contracted weight against Nate Diaz. Sonnen has some strong feelings about the events that transpired ahead of UFC 279, which was supposed to be headlined by Diaz vs Chimaev. That would all change however, when Chimaev came in massively overweight, resulting in an unprecedented shuffling of the fight card that changes the top three bouts on the bill.
Fighters React To Nate Diaz’s Fairy-Tale Moment At UFC 279
If UFC 279 was the last time that Nate Diaz will compete in the Octagon, he is going out on a memorable note. After a build-up that was supposed to culminate in Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev, the Stockton native would be matched up with former interim champ Tony Ferguson on just 24 hours’ notice after a massive weight miss from Chimaev. In the end, this turned out to be a competitive bout, and the last one on Nate’s UFC contract.
Chiasson Rallies Peers Together To Breathe Life Into FW Division
Macy Chiasson may be returning to bantamweight at UFC 279, but she hopes some of her fellow fighters can help improve the future prospects of the women’s featherweight division. Chiasson is set to meet Irene Aldana in a bantamweight bout on the main card of UFC 279. The 31-year-old...
5 Positives & 3 Negatives From UFC 279
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest pay-per-view event, UFC 279. This past week, the UFC has been back on home territory in Las Vegas for another PPV card inside the T-Mobile Arena. The word ‘eventful’ doesn’t even come close to how fight week played out…
UFC 279 Performance Bonus Winners
UFC 279 managed to survive some stressful moments during fight week to deliver an exciting night of action for the fans in Las Vegas. The event featured several back-and-forth contests that easily could have been awarded Fight of the Night honors, but the UFC had to consider the fact that a number of fighters missed weight and were ineligible for bonuses. The promotion decided to award 4 Performance of the Night bonuses for some of night’s standout individual results.
McGregor Clears Up Common Misperception About His Trash Talk
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has pleaded his innocence when it comes to starting instances of trash talk. Not many have experienced as quick of a rise to stardom as McGregor. Whilst his exploits inside the Octagon — UFC titles at both featherweight and lightweight — provided a crucial component for that, one pillar of the Irishman’s growing success was his knack for entertainment, particularly his verbal attacks.
Watch: Pimblett Trains With US Marines, Submits 10 In A Row
Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently spent time training and grappling with a group of United States Marines. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, Pimblett has quickly developed into one of the fastest-rising names on MMA’s biggest stage, both through his exploits inside the cage and his antics outside it.
Johnny Walker Prepares Retirement Window If Title Not Won
As exciting of a fighter as he is, if Johnny Walker can’t be the best in the world, he does not plan on sticking around in the sport. From the moment he arrived in the UFC, Walker was setting the sport on fire with his exciting yet bizarre antics, and making a name based on his unique and over the top personality and fighting style. While his career has seen some highs and lows, and his last five fights have seen him turn in an uninspiring 1-4 record, he is someone who is always worth tuning in to see.
Chimaev Refuses To Have Security No Matter How Famous He Gets
UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev is planning on staying grounded in all aspects of life despite his ever-increasing fame. In the summer of 2020, Chimaev arrived on the scene. While a record-breaking two wins in 10 days over John Phillips and Rhys McKee on Fight Island signaled him as one to watch, a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert at a different weight just 56 days later cemented him as one of the hottest prospects on MMA’s biggest stage.
Hasbulla Signs 5-Year Contract With The UFC To Promote Events
Hasbulla has officially joined forces with the UFC. The UFC is branching out and will now be working with the rising MMA personality known as Hasbulla. Hasbulla began growing in popularity a few years ago and has more recently been mixing it up with UFC stars both in person and on social media. Known best for his fighting and racing videos on Instagram and Tik Tok, Hasbulla has quickly found a cult following in the MMA world.
Chimaev: If You’re Not A Fan Of Nate Diaz, Why Are You Here?
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has some thoughts on those who don’t like Nate Diaz. Chimaev and Diaz were scheduled to face off in the UFC 279 main event tonight in Las Vegas. Now, after Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds, he will be facing Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout instead while Diaz headlines opposite Tony Ferguson.
Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (9/10/22)
Following on from the crazy UFC Paris Card that saw the French go 5-0, lets take a look back at this week’s interviews with the MMANews.com weekly interview round-up! The first interview in our weekly interview round-up has James Lynch sitting down with #4 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandgen. Sandhagen returns to the octagon next week as one half of our main event.
