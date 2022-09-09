Read full article on original website
Related
thecountrycook.net
German Chocolate Brownies
These German Chocolate Brownies get an upgrade with toasted pecans and a creamy coconut frosting. A fudgy, chewy and indulgent dessert!. I'm super obsessed with anything German Chocolate. These German Chocolate Brownies are absolutely irresistible. With the chocolate brownie base and the coconut pecan topping, these are over-the-top delicious. These just by be my new favorite way to make brownies! These homemade brownies are much easier to make than you might think and the end results are absolutely worth it. If you want to take your brownies to the next level, you need to try this German Chocolate Brownie recipe!
leitesculinaria.com
3 Ingredient Condensed Milk Cookies
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Yes, it’s true! These condensed milk cookies are made with only 3 ingredients – butter, flour, and sweetened condensed milk. Although they’re tasty on their own, they’re even better with a layer of jam or Nutella sandwiched between them.
Earl Grey Ice Cream with Chocolate Toffee and Shortbread Crumble
If you love nibbling on buttery shortbread cookies with a cup of tea, give this showstopping ice cream a try. It's flavored with Earl Grey tea and vanilla bean. The crushed shortbread and pieces of chocolate-covered toffee take it to the next level, creating a dessert we felt was "absolutely divine" during testing. Make sure to strain the custard base before chilling it, so you can catch any stray bits of egg or tea leaves. To give this ice cream extra pizazz, sprinkle it with a bit of flaky sea salt before serving. You can also enjoy Earl Grey-toffee vibes in this recipe for Sticky Toffee and Earl Grey Pudding from chef Merlin Labron-Johnson.
thecountrycook.net
Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough
Full of chocolate and cookies, this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough is super easy, is quick to make and is absolutely irresistible!. If you grew up as a kid trying to grab bites of cookie dough when your mom was making cookies, then you are absolutely like me! Trust me when I say you will not be able to resist this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough. No lie, I could eat this with a shovel! Ha! I'm a huge sucker for chocolate and when you add in Oreos, it just really puts it over the top. If you want a safe and delicious way to eat cookie dough, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough recipe!
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecountrycook.net
Easy Chocolate Cupcakes
Classic and tasty, these homemade Easy Chocolate Cupcakes use simple ingredients to create light and fluffy cupcakes with a silky chocolate buttercream frosting!. When it comes to baking, chocolate is one of my favorite flavors to work with. I really don't care what we are having: cake, cookies, bars, etc., chocolate is just one of my favorites. This Easy Chocolate Cupcakes recipe is my go-to when I want to make homemade chocolate cupcakes. You can change up the frosting but the cupcake itself is moist and delicious! Definitely a classic that you have to add to your recipe box ASAP. If you have been looking for that perfect chocolate cupcake recipe, then you absolutely have to make this Easy Chocolate Cupcake recipe.
We Would Wake Up Every Day for This Double Banana and Chocolate Bread
You’re going to go bananas for this recipe! With double the banana AND a banana glaze, you’re sure to get the best banana bread flavors (with a twist!) in every bite of Chef Jon Ashton's creative take on the classic. Banana Bread Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1-½...
butterwithasideofbread.com
PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE BUNDT CAKE
Peanut butter brownie bundt cake made with a cake mix & brownie mix combined! Fudgy chocolate cake filled with a decadent peanut butter cheesecake & drizzled with chocolate!. This Chocolate Brownie cake is amazing! Chocolate cake mix and brownie mix come together to make the richest chocolate cake you’ve ever had! Then add in a peanut butter cheesecake filling, and it is heavenly! I drizzle this with ganache and peanut butter drizzle and plenty of peanut butter cups. This one is sure to impress.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecipecritic.com
Salted Caramel Apple Bars
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Salted caramel apple bars are ooey-gooey treats that have an amazing buttery shortbread crust and a soft and sweet caramel apple center! This is one of the best desserts you will make this fall!
One Green Planet
Coffee Coconut Ice Cream Bites [Vegan]
Blend all ingredients except the coconut oil and lecithin until combined. Add melted coconut oil and lecithin and blend on high for 30-60 seconds. Pour into 2 ice cube trays and set in your freezer overnight. To Make the Coffee Coconut Shell:. The following day, blend all ingredients for the...
Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies
Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE
Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
recipesgram.com
Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake
If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
recipesgram.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
Quick And Easy Homemade Ranch Dressing: Recipes Worth Making
Homemade Ranch Dressing tastes tangy and savory and pairs well with so many dishes! And this recipe is so quick and easy, that it’ll ensure you’ll keep coming back to make more. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare. Check out the video above to see how it...
One Green Planet
No Bake Walnut Brownies [Vegan]
1/4 cups almond butter or other raw nut/seed butter. In a food processor combine the dry ingredients and pulse. Add the wet ingredients and blend to combine. The mix should stick together in the food processor, but not be so moist it forms a ball. If you think it needs more liquid, add 1 tsp at a time, process and add more if needed.
Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."
Comments / 2