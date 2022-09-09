Read full article on original website
Prineville Reservoir Decreases Flow Releases Starting Wednesday
PRINEVILLE, OR -- The already low levels at Prineville Reservoir will drop even more on Wednesday due to less demand for seasonal irrigation. Peter Cooper, a Civil Engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation tells KBND News, “The main change the public is going to see is lower river flows below Prineville reservoir. We will be decreasing our diversions from the reservoir at the same time irrigations diversions will be decreasing their diversions down stream.”
COCC Plans Madras Expansion
MADRAS, OR -- Central Oregon Community College plans to more than double the size of its Madras campus over the next two years. Campus Director Jeremy Green says the new 15,000-square foot facility will bring new education, training and childcare programs to Jefferson County. "Not wanting to say ‘what can COCC do for Madras,’ but really, ‘what does the community need and how can COCC help meet those needs’ has been our approach," Green tells KBND News, "And this is what we’re doing: early childhood education, health careers and partnering up with the Children’s Learning Center to bring roughly 100 new childcare slots to the community of Madras."
Bend Remains On Top in Latest Volleyball Coaches Poll
The latest coaches polls were released for high school volleyball over the weekend and the Bend Lava Bears spend their second week at the top of the list in the 5A. Summit is ranked 8th and Ridgeview placed 10th. In the 4A classification, Crook County is ranked 7th, and Sisters...
