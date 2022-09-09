MADRAS, OR -- Central Oregon Community College plans to more than double the size of its Madras campus over the next two years. Campus Director Jeremy Green says the new 15,000-square foot facility will bring new education, training and childcare programs to Jefferson County. "Not wanting to say ‘what can COCC do for Madras,’ but really, ‘what does the community need and how can COCC help meet those needs’ has been our approach," Green tells KBND News, "And this is what we’re doing: early childhood education, health careers and partnering up with the Children’s Learning Center to bring roughly 100 new childcare slots to the community of Madras."

MADRAS, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO