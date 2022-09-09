Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
WBKO
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
WBKO
BGPD work to determine if robbery suspect was involved in string of crimes
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Stores and homes received significant damage on Cave Mill Road, Cave City, and much more. Tornado Damage in Logan County (News-Democrat & Leader) Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST. Cave City, Park City storm damage. Updated: Dec....
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
k105.com
Authorities looking for Warren Co. man wanted in connection to his daughter’s homicide
A Warren County man is wanted for questioning in the homicide of his adult daughter. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Daquanna Bowden was found deceased at her father’s apartment at Payton Landing in the 6000 block of Scottsville Road on Friday. Bowden’s father, Damian Bowden —...
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
whopam.com
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
WBKO
Hartford man charged with attempted murder of an officer after chase in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hartford man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a vehicle chase in Ohio County. Donnie Simpson, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault of a police officer, non-payment of fines and served failure to appear warrants.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Stalking
An Oak Grove man was charged with stalking after an incident on Monroe Lane in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Oak Grove Police say they were called for 24-year-old Brendan Reid who is standing outside of a house with a machete and a pistol. He was arrested and charged with violation...
whopam.com
Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction
One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
wcluradio.com
Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90
CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
whvoradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
High-speed chases of red Mustang end in crash, arrest
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after multiple police chases Saturday afternoon in Nashville.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
