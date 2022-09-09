This beautiful townhome is move in ready! There are upgrades throughout this single level 3 bed 2 bath home that features 9 foot walls and an open floor plan. The kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and under cabinet LED lighting. Flooring throughout home is luxury vinyl plank. Main bath features custom tile surround in the tub/shower with quartz countertop, main bedroom has ceiling fan, there is a barn door that separates the bedroom from the ensuite bathroom with a walk in shower with custom tile surround, double vanities with quartz tops and walk in closet. Home features central air, water softener system, custom shutters on all windows and slider door. Garage is insulated. There is a fenced area in the back with privacy vinyl fence. Common areas features guest parking, low maintenance landscaping and a common BBQ area. HOA fees to include water, sewer, garbage, landscaping maintenance, snow removal and required insurance.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO