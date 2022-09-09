Read full article on original website
Mining History Association explores the past of a complex industry
As one of the oldest and most enduring of human endeavors, mining has a complicated history. At the center is the evolution of an industry that has changed over time and varies wildly depending on geography and geology. Mining history might focus on gold or lithium or any number of minerals humans have utilized in the past. Each of these histories share some similarities, but differences abound throughout time and space. Mining history comprises a never-ending variety of different stories.
Canyon road closure to begin later than planned
ELKO – Two miles of Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed later this month for about 30 days of construction, but recreationists, hunters and guides can still access the Ruby Mountains by hiking, biking or horseback, according to a spokeswoman for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Erica Hupp, public affairs...
Wildfire near Wildhorse; wet weather on its way
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a new blaze Saturday southwest of Wildhorse Reservoir. The Deep Creek Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and burned nearly 60 acres as it was still being brought under control by nightfall. Other wildfires this month have burned 456 acres west of Tuscarora and...
Carlin awarded STEM grant
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. -- Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., a woman-owned small business contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, announced three Nevada schools have been awarded classroom funding through the company’s new Community Commitment Grants Program. The grants program, in its inaugural year, is...
Help sought in finding hit-and-run driver
ELKO -- Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells. At approximately 6:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a suspected hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near mile marker 354. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week
ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.
ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m. With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.
Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday
ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday. “Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday...
Lee bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person Public Service team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Elko Daily Free Press, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
Authorities Investigate Suspected Hit-&-Run Crash on I-80 Near Wells in Elko County
Authorities are investigating a hit-&-run crash possibly involving a pedestrian on I-80 west near Wells in Elko County. Nevada State Police say the incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Monday. Authorities say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. If you have any information, or...
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $320,000
This beautiful townhome is move in ready! There are upgrades throughout this single level 3 bed 2 bath home that features 9 foot walls and an open floor plan. The kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and under cabinet LED lighting. Flooring throughout home is luxury vinyl plank. Main bath features custom tile surround in the tub/shower with quartz countertop, main bedroom has ceiling fan, there is a barn door that separates the bedroom from the ensuite bathroom with a walk in shower with custom tile surround, double vanities with quartz tops and walk in closet. Home features central air, water softener system, custom shutters on all windows and slider door. Garage is insulated. There is a fenced area in the back with privacy vinyl fence. Common areas features guest parking, low maintenance landscaping and a common BBQ area. HOA fees to include water, sewer, garbage, landscaping maintenance, snow removal and required insurance.
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
New courtroom opens in former bank building
ELKO – Elko District Court Department 2 is now in session and in a new building. Elko District Judge Al Kacin and his staff began court hearings Tuesday, a week after moving into the recently renovated bank building across the street from the Elko County Courthouse. “This is a...
Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1
ELKO — If the Elko girls soccer team believed it had a win in the bag — based on Hug’s close wins of 2-1 and 3-0 over Fernley and Dayton — those thoughts of grandeur flew out the window in the first half of Friday’s game.
