ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms

It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
MARKETS
pymnts

Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks

Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Money#Mobile Wallets#Mobile Data#Africa#Business Industry#Linus Business#World Bank#Nigerian
pymnts

Argentinian FinTech MODO Launches Instant Payments, Eyes BNPL

MODO, a virtual wallet solution popular in Argentina, has launched an instant payments feature and is exploring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, iupana reported Monday (Sept. 12). A public-private project with the participation of more than 35 banks in Argentina, MODO allows users to keep track of all...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions

Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Looks to Expand Grocery Empire

Today in the connected economy, DoorDash launches partnerships with grocery brands to expand its delivery options. Plus, ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group debut a Tap-to-Pay service for consumers in Nigeria, while debt recovery platform Receeve steps up to provide collections and recovery management for the buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France

Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
WORLD
pymnts

Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace

Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans

Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
BUSINESS
pymnts

eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing

Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
HEALTH
pymnts

How Technology Is Addressing Europe’s Food Security Challenge

For the first time in decades, food security is at the top of the political agenda in Europe. The BBC recently reported that about 20 million tonnes of grain meant for export have been trapped in Ukraine since February, along with other foodstuffs such as maize and sunflower oil. Meanwhile, from Belgium potatoes to Italian rice, many of the continent’s most important food-producing regions have been severely affected by one of the driest European summers on record.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Cost, Integration Still Obstacles for SMB Payments Digitization

Before Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom, went into the B2B payments business, he was a customer. As the founder of several small startups, he found the status quo accounts receivable (AR) platforms involved a lot of manual entry, double work and a lack of integration with popular accounting systems. “With...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Blockchain, Crypto Firm Fireblocks Tops $100M Annual Recurring Revenue

Driven by growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and Web3 technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks has topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company reached this milestone four years after its founding and three years after the launch of its first product. By doing so within...
MARKETS
pymnts

Finland’s Findynet Paves Way for Pan-EU Interoperability

The Nordic countries have been spearheading digital payment innovation for decades and the adoption of electronic identity (eID) documents is no different. However, ensuring the market for eID services is open while maintaining privacy and security for end-users can be a difficult undertaking. To meet this challenge, Findynet Cooperative, an...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy