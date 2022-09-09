Read full article on original website
Related
A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms
It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
Corning CEO: Europe’s Supply Chain Can’t Meet Demand for Optical Fiber
According to Wendell Weeks, chief executive of tech company Corning, the EU is lacking a supply chain to deliver fiber optic cable needed for 5G networks. Weeks said the EU doesn’t “really have a robust supply chain,” according to Financial Times (FT). Corning recently opened one of...
Western Union Acquires Te Enviei to Speed Digital Wallet Launch in Brazil
Western Union will begin offering its digital wallet in Latin America in the first half 2023, beginning with a launch in Brazil enabled by the company’s acquisition of the country’s Te Enviei digital wallet provider. With the purchase of Te Enviei and the rollout of more services in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Argentinian FinTech MODO Launches Instant Payments, Eyes BNPL
MODO, a virtual wallet solution popular in Argentina, has launched an instant payments feature and is exploring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, iupana reported Monday (Sept. 12). A public-private project with the participation of more than 35 banks in Argentina, MODO allows users to keep track of all...
Beyond VCs, Public Investments Further Africa’s Digital Transformation Agenda
There is little doubt that the digital economy has transformative potential for emerging markets like the ones on the African continent. It can create jobs, stimulate economic growth and provide a range of development opportunities, just to name a few benefits. But without the fundamentals — a reliable internet connection,...
Prepaid Cards Streamline Expense Management, Solve Major Pain Points for MENA SMBs
Some of the most underbanked populations in the world can be found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where countries like Egypt have bank account ownership rates as low as 22%. While increasing bank account access is certainly an important aspect of any financial inclusion agenda, financial technology...
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions
Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: Turkish Banks Reduce Lending Due to Regulations; Electrolux Sees Scaling Back on Appliance Orders
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Turkish banking regulations are causing banks to pull back on corporate lending, Electrolux is facing weak demand for home appliances and more. Turkish banks are reportedly pulling back on corporate lending, due to regulations that aimed to keep...
Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Looks to Expand Grocery Empire
Today in the connected economy, DoorDash launches partnerships with grocery brands to expand its delivery options. Plus, ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group debut a Tap-to-Pay service for consumers in Nigeria, while debt recovery platform Receeve steps up to provide collections and recovery management for the buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later.
Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France
Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace
Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans
Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing
Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
How Technology Is Addressing Europe’s Food Security Challenge
For the first time in decades, food security is at the top of the political agenda in Europe. The BBC recently reported that about 20 million tonnes of grain meant for export have been trapped in Ukraine since February, along with other foodstuffs such as maize and sunflower oil. Meanwhile, from Belgium potatoes to Italian rice, many of the continent’s most important food-producing regions have been severely affected by one of the driest European summers on record.
Cost, Integration Still Obstacles for SMB Payments Digitization
Before Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom, went into the B2B payments business, he was a customer. As the founder of several small startups, he found the status quo accounts receivable (AR) platforms involved a lot of manual entry, double work and a lack of integration with popular accounting systems. “With...
Blockchain, Crypto Firm Fireblocks Tops $100M Annual Recurring Revenue
Driven by growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and Web3 technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks has topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company reached this milestone four years after its founding and three years after the launch of its first product. By doing so within...
Finland’s Findynet Paves Way for Pan-EU Interoperability
The Nordic countries have been spearheading digital payment innovation for decades and the adoption of electronic identity (eID) documents is no different. However, ensuring the market for eID services is open while maintaining privacy and security for end-users can be a difficult undertaking. To meet this challenge, Findynet Cooperative, an...
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0