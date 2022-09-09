For the first time in decades, food security is at the top of the political agenda in Europe. The BBC recently reported that about 20 million tonnes of grain meant for export have been trapped in Ukraine since February, along with other foodstuffs such as maize and sunflower oil. Meanwhile, from Belgium potatoes to Italian rice, many of the continent’s most important food-producing regions have been severely affected by one of the driest European summers on record.

