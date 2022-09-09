ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball scoreboard: East Hall tops Cherokee Bluff in Region 8-4A play

By Bill Murphy
East Hall's Amari Burce continued her strong season, throwing a complete game in a 4-1 win against Cherokee Bluff on Thursday.

Callie Dale had a solo homer and finished with multiple hits for the Lady Vikings.

Also with multiple hits for East Hall were Lacei Bunte and Gracie Ausborn.

NORTH HALL 18, CHESTATEE 0: Olivia Mullins had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Lady Trojans (9-6, 4-4 Region 8-4A) on Thursday. Emily Hudson and Mia Swords each drove in a pair of runs for North Hall.

In the pitching circle, Mac Taylor threw all three innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

