Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Great-O-Khan Knocks AEW Roster Following Forbidden Door Participation
Great-O-Khan thinks New Japan Pro-Wrestling is operating on a whole different level. In a recent interview with Wrestle Inn, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion admitted that he didn't feel the AEW roster was quite up to the standards of NJPW. "We felt that AEW is full of indie wrestlers,"...
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Announces New Brand As Part Of International Expansion
NJPW continues their international expansion. After the success of NJPW Strong, New Japan Pro Wrestling has decided to continue to globally grow their name on the wrestling world. NJPW recently announced their new upcoming third brand, NJPW Tamashii. Like NJPW Strong, the brand will be based outside Japan, as the brand will expand NJPW's footprint in New Zealand and Australia. The brand is set to feature established NJPW talents, members of the NJPW New Zealand Dojo, and some of Australia's top wrestling names.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE's Annual Post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Show
An update has emerged on WWE's annual Madison Square Garden show during the holiday season. It's a company tradition to hold a house show event at MSG in New York City the day after Christmas. Usually at these shows, fans in attendance witness title matches and a Steel Cage match. For those wondering if the time-honored tradition will continue this year, wonder no more. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is set to hold a live event inside MSG on December 26, 2022. With the event being three months away and storylines needing to play out, there have been no matches revealed at this time.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Madusa Project Announced For 2023
With a career in the squared circle as storied as the one Madusa Miceli has had, one would think she would have more than enough material to write her own book. Evidently the women's wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer agrees with that sentiment. Canadian publishing company ECW Press, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Creative Plans For Veer
It appears that there aren't any significant "imminent creative plans" for WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan, according to Fightful Select. Veer's last WWE match on TV was on the August 15 edition of "Raw," where he defeated enhancement talent Beaux Keller in under 2 minutes. Before that, his last match on "Raw" was on June 26 in the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal match. The winner of the match was Matt Riddle.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Names The Three Years He Had The Most Fun In WWE
While current ROH Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is more than content under the AEW umbrella, his time in WWE as Cesaro wasn't exactly fruitless. During his decade-long run, the Swiss superstar was a multi-time tag-team champion, United States Champion, and held his own in a main-event-level feud with Roman Reigns in 2021. He'll also forever be associated with his former partner Sheamus for their lengthy alliance as The Bar. The duo was born out of begrudging respect following their epic 2016 rivalry, and they would subsequently capture the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag belts a collective five times. And as Castagnoli recently reflected on AEW's "Unrestricted" podcast, that stretch alongside the Irish backbreaker was the most fun he'd had in WWE — bar none.
wrestlinginc.com
More Details On Lady Frost And Impact Wrestling
Lady Frost and Impact Wrestling are not currently on the best terms. Impact denied Frost's request for a release, which has led to Frost not appearing in the promotion, and not being paid per the stipulations of her deal. Fightful Select recently confirmed that Frost was recently asked by Impact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Thanks Cody Rhodes On Ther Anniversary
It's a special time of year in the wrestling world, and not just because CMLL will be holding its 89th Anniversary Show in Arena Mexico this weekend. No, it's also special because wrestling power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary. Brandi marked the occasion on...
wrestlinginc.com
FTR's Next IWGP Tag Team Championship Defense Announced
Despite being the #1 ranked tag team in AEW, FTR don't seem to have a title match on the horizon, but they are set for an IWGP Tag Team Championship defense next month. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will put their gold on the line against Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open. The championship contest will take place at NJPW Royal Quest II, inside the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London, England, on October 1.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Her Favorite Match Since Returning To WWE
Ronda Rousey has had quite a notable year after returning from an extended absence back in January, from her Royal Rumble victory to a loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it's a different bout with The Queen that has been the highlight of the current run for Rousey so far. During a recent stream of the game "Rogue Legacy 2," the wrestler and MMA legend responded to a viewer question about her favorite match since returning to WWE earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Spotted For First Time Since AEW All Out Melee
It's hard to believe it's only been a week since Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships with his good pals, the Young Bucks, at AEW All Out. It's even harder to believe what came after that — a backstage brawl between the Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel, and then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, which reportedly saw Omega get bitten, have his hair pulled, and possibly even save Punk's dog.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE News On Ryan Katz And Other Former NXT Creative Team Members
As So-Cal post-hardcore band I Am Ghost once put it, they always come back. That appears to especially be the case in WWE right now, with Vince McMahon's retirement opening the doors up for many former talents, both onscreen and off, to return to the fold under the management of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. This includes one name who has been rumored to be returning for the past few weeks.
wrestlinginc.com
NWA Wrestler Featured In Latest Season Of 'Cobra Kai'
Television and Professional Wrestlers. Whether it's Edge appearing on shows like "Haven" and "Vikings" or The Bella Twins having their own reality show spinoff, the two go together like peanut butter and jelly. But most times, these roles will revolve around some kind of combat. Such as Chris Jericho's appearance on Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" and Kofi Kingston's appearance on Disney XD's "Kickin' It." Now, another wrestler has joined this list, this time on Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off series, "Cobra Kai."
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Doubles Down On Comments Trashing WWE NXT
Chris Jericho took another shot at Paul "Triple H" Levesque over the WWE Chief Content Officer's comments from last week when he said AEW's ratings triumph over "NXT" was a case of AEW "beating our developmental system." In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jericho accused Levesque of "changing the...
wrestlinginc.com
Michael Cole Seemingly References CM Punk Suspension On WWE SmackDown
In the wake of all the reported backstage turmoil in AEW involving CM Punk and The Elite, plenty of people from outside the company have been commenting on the situation. Last night before "SmackDown," WWE star Natalya even took to social media to throw shade at Punk and his actions. Then on "SmackDown," commentator Michael Cole seemingly alluded to the subject.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Chimel Praises His New Non-Pro Wrestling Employer
If we learned anything from the Geoffrey Owens fiasco of 2018, it's to never mock a man for making an honest living at Trader Joe's. Appearing on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, Chimel shared that after his multi-decade tenure in pro wrestling wrapped, "I didn't have anything going on for a little bit, and then got a job at Trader Joe's. I love it there, and the place is great, and life is good."
wrestlinginc.com
MVP Teases New Iteration Of The Hurt Business
MVP has dropped a major tease in terms of a potential new iteration of The Hurt Business, a WWE faction that was highly praised during the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured Bobby Lashley, who is currently the WWE United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, in addition to MVP himself. WWE received criticism when Lashley turned on Benjamin and Alexander just before WrestleMania 37. The Hurt Business ended up reuniting, but the stable's momentum was lost, and they ended up disbanding again.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Star Wrestling For The First Time In Triple H Era
With the 24/7 Title becoming all but irrelevant since Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Dana Brooke, Tamina and R-Truth have been barely featured on WWE programming. In fact, the title which would regularly change hands – on multiple occasions – every week on "WWE Raw" has not been defended on TV since Brooke began her seventh reign as champion on July 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Madcap Moss Names Former WWE Star He Would Like To Be Re-Signed
Madcap Moss has had an impressive run on WWE's main roster so far, even having a featured, slow-burning rivalry with Happy Corbin and a victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. One of his first appearances on the main roster actually came back with the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, causing society to lock down and WWE to brainstorm on new ways to present their product. One project was "Raw" Underground, which Moss remembers well, dishing out praise to Braun Strowman for working with him through those segments.
Comments / 0