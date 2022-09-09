ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

By Sarah Polus
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3Kz8_0hnxivpN00

The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said.

The moment occurred prior to the start of the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium in the California city.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. A funeral for the late queen will be held in 10 days.

King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth and former prince of Wales, immediately ascended to king on Thursday. His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

Charles called the queen’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” in a statement .

He added, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
WANE 15

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

(KTLA) — PnB Rock, a 30-year-old rapper from Philadelphia best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, according to reports. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken on Manchester Avenue around 1 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Queen death – live: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after King Charles’ coffin vigil

Thousands of people are queuing in Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in her closed coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew have kept vigil by the coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.One official warned mourners at the cathedral that they face waiting for 10...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#Moment Of Silence#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Sofi#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Country
Scotland
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy