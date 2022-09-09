ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jabeur beats Garcia to reach US Open final

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APROh_0hnxiqPk00

NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur reached a second consecutive Grand Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their U.S. Open semifinal 6-1, 6-3.

The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the U.S. Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968.

“After Wimbledon, (there was) a lot of pressure on me,” Jabeur said following a win that took barely more than an hour, “and I’m really relieved that I can back up my results.”

Jabeur will try to collect her first major championship on Saturday when she meets the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

None of the last four players in the women’s bracket has ever made it to the final in New York.

The same goes for the men’s semifinalists who will play Friday: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, and No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

With four-time major champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in her guest box — they traded thumbs-up signals at match’s end — Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. No. 91 came in the quarterfinals this week, when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

Two months ago, Jabeur became the first the first African woman and Arab woman to get to Wimbledon’s final, and ended up losing to Elena Rybakina. Now Jabeur, who dropped to her knees and let out a yell when the semifinal against Garcia ended and followed that up by laying on her back in the middle of the court, gets another shot at a trophy.

On this 75-degree (24 Celsius) evening under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jabeur was not required to be at her best, but she was still rather good.

She finished with 21 winners — after one that was aided by a fortuitous bounce off the top of the net, Jabeur put up a hand to apologize, then blew a kiss to the sky — and just 15 unforced errors. She delivered eight aces. She went 4 for 4 on break chances and never faced a single one.

When Jabeur went up a break in the second to lead 3-1 merely 40 minutes in, the match was not yet won, but it might as well have been.

After a moment of silence to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Garcia won the coin toss and chose to serve, which made sense when you consider that she leads the tour in aces in 2022 (although hit just two on Thursday).

But the 28-year-old player from France got broken right away, thanks to four mistakes of various sorts — a netted forehand, a wide forehand, a long backhand and, most concerning and perhaps most reflective of nerves, what should have been an easy put-away volley she barely managed to make contact with and dumped into the bottom of the net.

It was a rather inauspicious and jittery start for No. 17 Garcia, who came in on a 13-match winning streak, the longest of her career, and hadn’t lost a set at Flushing Meadows on the way to her debut in a Slam semifinal. That included a victory over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff on Tuesday night.

But there were no signs of the confident, crisp, attacking play that Garcia displayed against Gauff — and since the start of June on the way to 31 match wins and three titles in that span.

Instead, Thursday’s semifinal was an extension of the lopsided series between two players who first began playing each other as juniors more than a decade ago. Including those encounters as teens, Jabeur is now 7-0 head-to-head against Garcia.

Jabeur’s style of mixing spins and speeds, of throwing in drop shots to keep foes off-balance, was not even entirely on display. At moments, especially early, Jabeur seemed content to keep balls in play, sending sliced backhands deep to the middle of the court and waiting for Garcia to err.

Of Jabeur’s initial 18 points, 12 came via unforced errors off Garcia’s racket, a pattern that would continue.

“Mentally,” Jabeur said, “I was so ready.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Swiatek beats Jabeur to win US Open women’s title

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, woman shot in Bronx murder-suicide: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man fatally shot a woman in the hallway of a Williamsbridge apartment building overnight, then took his own life, authorities said Friday. Police responding to a 911 call of a shooting on the fifth floor of the NYCHA building on Williamsbridge Road near Waring Avenue just after midnight found […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Poland, NY
PIX11

4 men injured in shooting at Bronx courtyard: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – Four men were injured when a gunman opened fire in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in Allerton at 810 Astor Ave. around 4:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The four victims were hanging out in a courtyard when the gunman came up to them and started […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Long Island Expressway crash leaves man, 39, dead: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway early Friday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided on the westbound side of the interstate just before 2 a.m., near Exit 36 for Searingtown Road, officials said. First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles fully […]
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Man, 35, found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn building, cops say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in a Brooklyn building Sunday night, authorities said. Police found the victim, Desmond Holmes, with a stab wound to the chest inside an apartment building on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Holmes was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 20, shot in the neck in Bronx multiple shooting: NYPD

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck following a fight at a party rental hall in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source and the NYPD. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting at 2368 Zerega Ave. in Westchester […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Coco Gauff
PIX11

NYPD officer allegedly gropes woman at Yankee Stadium

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer allegedly groped a woman at the Hard Rock Cafe inside Yankee Stadium on Sunday, police said. Officer Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, did not know the victim, police said. He allegedly touched her breast without permission. The off-duty officer was arrested on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man forcibly reached under woman’s skirt in Astoria: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was walking down the 46th Street subway station stairs in Astoria when a man reached under her skirt and grabbed her, police said. The 22-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Broadway and 46th Street station when an unknown man walked behind her, forcibly reached under her […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#Grand Slam#African
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot in road rage argument in Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were involved in a road rage shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police say. A man was driving west on Horace Harding Expressway when he got into an argument with a driver in a white car around 2 p.m., according to NYPD officials. The driver of the white car shot […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Tunisia
PIX11

How Camilla will serve as Queen Consort to King Charles III

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ascent of King Charles III to the throne of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also elevates the status of his wife, Camilla, within the royal family. Camilla will serve as Queen Consort, having received a public show of support from the late queen […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy