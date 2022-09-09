Read full article on original website
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday for what officials said was a scare tactic towards a teenage boy gone wrong, Beebe police said Monday. In a post on social media, Beebe police said 31-year-old Donnie Ray Howell was arrested after physically attacking a 14-year-old whose mother had contacted "friends" to scare her son.
