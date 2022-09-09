ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

WREG

Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7.   “He was awaiting extradition to […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Benton police search for runaway juvenile

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
BENTON, AR
KATV

2-year-old child, mother injured in shooting on I-430 Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, state police said. Police identified 20-year-old Kenya Mitchell of Little Rock and her son as the victims of the afternoon shooting. According to a news release, Mitchell...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Two injured in interstate shooting in Little Rock

Kenya Mitchell, 20, of Little Rock and her 2 year-old son were wounded by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road about noon Thursday. Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what were reported to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

