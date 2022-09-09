MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota football team continues the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday as it hosts Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. with a national TV audience on BTN. Minnesota is coming off of a 38-0 win over New Mexico State in the team's season opener on Sept. 1. It was the first home shutout for the Gophers since a 62-0 win over Temple on Sept. 16, 2006. It was also the first shutout in a season opener for Minnesota since it opened that same 2006 campaign with a 44-0 triumph at Kent State. Coupled with a 30-0 shutout at Colorado last year, Minnesota joins Georgia (3), Penn State (2), Texas A&M (2), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (2) as the only Power 5 programs with multiple shutouts since the start of the 2021 season.

