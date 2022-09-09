Read full article on original website
Related
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Packers
"A lot of people stopped doubting us," Jefferson said. "We coming for it, for sure."
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
Look: Urban Meyer Is "All In" On 1 College Football Team
Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener. Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.
NFL・
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Texas Fans Chant During Nick Saban Interview Going Viral
Prior to this Saturday's clash between Alabama and Texas, FOX Sports' Jenny Taft interviewed Nick Saban outside of Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium. During this interview on Saturday morning, Texas fans chanted: "F--- Nick Saban." Texas fans were chanting so loud that people watching Big Noon Kickoff on TV could...
Cousins, O'Connell fire up Vikings with postgame speeches
"The speed of the leader, the speed of the team," said Cousins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss
Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
Live updates: Minnesota 62 - Western Illinois 10, FINAL
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota football team continues the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday as it hosts Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. with a national TV audience on BTN. Minnesota is coming off of a 38-0 win over New Mexico State in the team's season opener on Sept. 1. It was the first home shutout for the Gophers since a 62-0 win over Temple on Sept. 16, 2006. It was also the first shutout in a season opener for Minnesota since it opened that same 2006 campaign with a 44-0 triumph at Kent State. Coupled with a 30-0 shutout at Colorado last year, Minnesota joins Georgia (3), Penn State (2), Texas A&M (2), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (2) as the only Power 5 programs with multiple shutouts since the start of the 2021 season.
Cousins Presents Game Balls to O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah After Vikings' Victory
"Everything rises and falls on leadership," Cousins said after the Vikings beat the Packers.
Comments / 0