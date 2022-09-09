ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Is "All In" On 1 College Football Team

Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener. Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Texas Fans Chant During Nick Saban Interview Going Viral

Prior to this Saturday's clash between Alabama and Texas, FOX Sports' Jenny Taft interviewed Nick Saban outside of Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium. During this interview on Saturday morning, Texas fans chanted: "F--- Nick Saban." Texas fans were chanting so loud that people watching Big Noon Kickoff on TV could...
AUSTIN, TX
Mental Health
Health
NFL
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game

Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss

Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Live updates: Minnesota 62 - Western Illinois 10, FINAL

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota football team continues the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday as it hosts Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. with a national TV audience on BTN. Minnesota is coming off of a 38-0 win over New Mexico State in the team's season opener on Sept. 1. It was the first home shutout for the Gophers since a 62-0 win over Temple on Sept. 16, 2006. It was also the first shutout in a season opener for Minnesota since it opened that same 2006 campaign with a 44-0 triumph at Kent State. Coupled with a 30-0 shutout at Colorado last year, Minnesota joins Georgia (3), Penn State (2), Texas A&M (2), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (2) as the only Power 5 programs with multiple shutouts since the start of the 2021 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

