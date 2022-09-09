ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

realitytitbit.com

Extreme Sisters twins who married twins now have identical sons

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family. The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC's Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Making the best of a bad situation! Hilarious snaps capture people who can poke fun at dark situations - including an amputee with a tattoo saying 'one foot in the grave'

Sometimes you've got to have a sense of humour to get through the hard times in life, as these pictures show. Social media users from around the world captured people who would much rather laugh than cry, with the best examples rounded up on Defused.com and justsomething.co. A US man...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corgis#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dance Moves#Dancing With The Stars#Love And Happiness#Dog#Tiktok#Lacorgi#Hess
pethelpful.com

Woman Takes Her Senior Dog to 'Build a Bear' and We Can't Stop Crying

It's so hard to think about, but the years with your dog are fleeting. In the blink of an eye they go from puppy to adult dog. So we really don't blame one woman for making a special trip to Build-A-Bear so that she could make herself an extra-special stuffy to commemorate her dog.
PETS
The Independent

Fans are obsessed with Lizzo's red tulle Emmys dress: 'Something dreams are made of'

Lizzo has claimed the title of "best-dressed" at this year's Emmy Awards after arriving at the awards show in a red tulle ball gown.The singer, 34, who appeared only briefly on the red carpet ahead of the 74th annual awards, showed off her bright red high-low tulle gown from inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday night.At one point during the awards show, Lizzo, whose show Watch Out for The Big Grrrls took home the Emmy for outstanding competition program, stood up to twerk along with host Kenan Thompson.During the sketch, Thompson threw some of Lizzo's tulle train up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All

There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Method of Bouncing a Baby Is Hilariously Innovative

TikTok user @txgirl0814 reposted a video from @thegoodboyduo and we're so thankful they did because we must've missed this insanely adorable clip when it was originally posted in February. Now, we get to share it with you all. And there's no doubt in our minds that this clip will brighten up your entire week!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Moment Deaf Little Boy Meets His 'Hero' Deaf Dog Is Capturing Everyone's Hearts

Cole (@deafcole) is a deaf dog on TikTok, who regularly inspires thousands of people across the internet to never let disabilities define them. Including one little boy who was struggling to get accepted at school because he's hard of hearing. In a brand new video, the boy finally got to meet his hero and seeing the joy on his face is just so perfect.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Moment Lost Cat Realizes He's Finally Back Home Again Is a Sight to Behold

Animal lovers live in constant fear that our pets will run away and won't be able to find their way home. Pets that don't usually spend a lot of time outside of their home run the risk of getting injured when outside unsupervised. When scary moments like these occur, we hope and pray that our fur babies will make it home okay. One family experienced the joy of holding a pet they had lost and shared the moment in a TikTok video.
PETS
In Touch Weekly

LPBW's Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos

Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. "Tea time," the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Viral Videos of Disabled French Bulldog's Adorable Waddles to Music Are Irresistible

Little Rocky (@goodboyrocky1) on TikTok has a special place in our hearts — and a new video on his page shows exactly why. The poor pup is paralyzed from the waist down, but that in no way has dampened his spirits. Nor has it stopped him from getting around the house. Take for instance a recent video of Rocky, which shows the pup waddling over to his mama. His determined spirit is so infectious!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog Loses His Ball in Mom's Veil During Wedding Ceremony and Everyone Is Here for It

The dream of all dog parents is to have our dogs involved in our wedding. For a special occasion like a wedding, we want our most important family members to be there, and our dogs are definitely included on that list. One bride and groom included their dog in the ceremony, but he got a little distracted and accidentally created this memorable and cute moment.
PETS

