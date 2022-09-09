Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Fresno Fire and local first responders honor firefighters lost in the 9/11 attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
KMPH.com
One hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno. The incident involving an Amtrak train was reported Monday afternoon near Diana St. and White Ave. The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s or 40s was declared dead at...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
KMPH.com
Longtime North Fork resident lost everything in the Fork Fire
The Fork Fire burned less than 1,000 acres around North Fork in five days. But the destructive fire devoured 43 structures including homes and commercial buildings. FOX26 News spoke to a retiree in the mountain community who lost everything in the fire. Last Wednesday Frank Smith saw smoke in North...
KMPH.com
Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting Friday night in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno has been identified. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of E. Hamilton Ave., near Orange and Butler Avenues in Fresno. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was found...
KMPH.com
Update: Fork Fire burning in Madera County destroys 26 structures
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire burning in the North Fork area in Eastern Madera County is now 819 acres and 50% contained as of Saturday morning. According to CALFIRE, the fire has destroyed 26 structures and 13 outbuildings. One injury has been reported. The fire broke out...
KMPH.com
Mountain lion caught in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rodney Wilson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Rodney Wilson. Rodney Wilson is wanted on a felony warrant of “Resisting Executive Officer”. 57-year-old Wilson is 5’ 10 tall, 187 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Rodney Wilson...
KMPH.com
Police believe speed the cause of rollover crash sending one man to the hospital in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man is in stable condition after he was pinned underneath his car following a rollover crash on Friday in Merced. According to Merced Police Facebook page, on September 9 just before 11:00 p.m., Merced Police responded to a call of a roll over crash near East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway in Merced. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima had hit a light pole, veered off the road, and rolled over multiple times.
KMPH.com
B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell at Visalia Municipal Airport
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade will be in Visalia from Sept. 12th through Sept.18th. The B-17 Bomber is a heavy Bomber Bristling with armament. They earned a deadly reputation and were legendary for their ability to return home after taking brutal poundings.
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest a known gang member with firearms including a loaded 9 millimeter gun
MERCED, Calif. — A known gang member is off the streets and behind bars after the Merced Police Department and its Gang Unit discovered multiple firearms and drugs during search. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on Friday, just before 4:00 p.m., the department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit delivered...
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest a wanted man suspected of murdering eight-year-old Sophia Mason
MERCED, Calif. — After six months on the run, Merced Police arrested a wanted man in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on September 10 just before 2:00 p.m., officers with the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) along with the Department of Justice's Special Operations Unit, and the Merced Police Department arrested Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason.
KMPH.com
82-year-old grandma's bank account wiped out, left with a negative balance after loan scam
FRESNO, Calif. — What was suppose to pay Betty Alford's rent and utility bills this month is now in the wallets of scammers. In need of financial help, Alford turned to the internet and applied for an online loan. The 82-year-old told FOX26 she has taken three loans out...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs fall to Oregon State after taking lead with just 58 seconds left in the game
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team dropped a heartbreaker at Valley Children's Stadium Saturday night against Oregon State. And their next test is on the road to face 7th ranked USC. The Beavers got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 2-yard dash to...
