Fresno County, CA

KMPH.com

One hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno. The incident involving an Amtrak train was reported Monday afternoon near Diana St. and White Ave. The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s or 40s was declared dead at...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Longtime North Fork resident lost everything in the Fork Fire

The Fork Fire burned less than 1,000 acres around North Fork in five days. But the destructive fire devoured 43 structures including homes and commercial buildings. FOX26 News spoke to a retiree in the mountain community who lost everything in the fire. Last Wednesday Frank Smith saw smoke in North...
NORTH FORK, CA
City
Friant, CA
Local
Fresno County, CA
Fresno County, CA
County
County
Fresno County, CA
KMPH.com

Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting Friday night in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno has been identified. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of E. Hamilton Ave., near Orange and Butler Avenues in Fresno. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was found...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Mountain lion caught in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When officers arrived,...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rodney Wilson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Rodney Wilson. Rodney Wilson is wanted on a felony warrant of “Resisting Executive Officer”. 57-year-old Wilson is 5’ 10 tall, 187 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Rodney Wilson...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police believe speed the cause of rollover crash sending one man to the hospital in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man is in stable condition after he was pinned underneath his car following a rollover crash on Friday in Merced. According to Merced Police Facebook page, on September 9 just before 11:00 p.m., Merced Police responded to a call of a roll over crash near East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway in Merced. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima had hit a light pole, veered off the road, and rolled over multiple times.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell at Visalia Municipal Airport

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade will be in Visalia from Sept. 12th through Sept.18th. The B-17 Bomber is a heavy Bomber Bristling with armament. They earned a deadly reputation and were legendary for their ability to return home after taking brutal poundings.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Merced Police arrest a wanted man suspected of murdering eight-year-old Sophia Mason

MERCED, Calif. — After six months on the run, Merced Police arrested a wanted man in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on September 10 just before 2:00 p.m., officers with the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) along with the Department of Justice's Special Operations Unit, and the Merced Police Department arrested Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason.
MERCED, CA

