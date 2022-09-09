Read full article on original website
Related
Belgian duo wins Acropolis Rally by 15 seconds
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Belgian crew of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe won the Acropolis Rally by 15 seconds on Sunday. Neuville and Wydaeghe edged Hyundai Shell Mobis teammates Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia in the 10th of 13 World Rally Championship races. Hyundai swept the...
BBC
World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans drops to fourth after failing to finish in Greece
Elfyn Evans has dropped one place to fourth in the World Rally Championship after failing to finish the Acropolis Rally Greece. Toyota driver Evans retired with a loss of engine power on the way to Sunday morning's first stage and picks up no points in round 10 of 13. Thierry...
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina play-off to be staged in Cardiff
Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium. The game will take place on Thursday, 6 October (19:15 BST). The winners will face Switzerland away in one of three European play-off finals on 11 October. The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure...
FIFA・
Team USA will play for bronze at AmeriCup after loss to Argentina
The American team will be in the bronze medal game at the AmeriCup tournament after dropping an 82-73 decision to Argentina in today’s semifinals, the Associated Press reports. Team USA was the defending champion, defeating Argentina for the gold medal five years ago. Gabriel Deck, who played briefly for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Caught With Surprise Bear Hug From Italy Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco After Win Over Serbia
While the new NBA season is still weeks away, EuroBasket 2022 is giving all of us our basketball fix for the summer. For Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has been another showcase of his amazing talent and skill set as one of the best players in the game. On Sunday,...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Lauri Markkanen drops 43 points for Finland in EuroBasket win
Lauri Markkanen hit 19-of-29 shots and three 3-pointers for a Finland record 43 points in Sunday’s 94-86 win over Croatia in EuroBasket. He added nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and had zero turnovers in 32 minutes in what was basically the game of his life. Markkanen is just...
NBA・
WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu advances in Slovenia
No. 1 seed Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz when her first-round opponent, Dayana
Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur in women's final at 2022 U.S. Open
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Saturday. With her 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Jabeur at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, the 21-year-old Swiatek nabbed her second Grand Slam title of 2022 and her third overall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MATCHDAY: Madrid without injured Benzema against Mallorca
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid is without Karim Benzema when it hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league. Benzema injured a tendon and a muscle in his right leg in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that he will give more playing time to Eden Hazard after the player stepped up to lead the team in Glasgow with a goal and two assists. Ancelotti could also rest some other regular starters ahead of the Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday and then a derby against Atlético Madrid. Coached by Javier Aguirre, Mallorca has only lost once in four rounds. Undefeated Villarreal visits Real Betis in a clash of teams hoping to compete for a top-four finish. A win would lift Villarreal level on points with overnight leader Barcelona, which is one point ahead of Madrid.
UEFA・
BBC
Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea star recalled to Morocco after coaching change
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been recalled to the Morocco squad seven months after quitting international football. The 29-year-old announced his retirement in February after falling out with Vahid Halilhodzic, who was dismissed in August. New coach Walid Regragui has wasted little time in recalling the winger as he prepares...
Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG
PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates win in Switzerland
At just 21, Sha’Carri Richardson became widely known after earning her spot on the Team USA track and field team with a 10.86 finish in the 100-meter dash. Although right before she was supposed to head to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, she lost her mother and also tested positive for THC, disqualifying her from competition. Richardson’s flamboyant style and bold personality kept her name in the forefront in and on the internet.
Comments / 0