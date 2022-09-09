A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid is without Karim Benzema when it hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league. Benzema injured a tendon and a muscle in his right leg in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that he will give more playing time to Eden Hazard after the player stepped up to lead the team in Glasgow with a goal and two assists. Ancelotti could also rest some other regular starters ahead of the Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday and then a derby against Atlético Madrid. Coached by Javier Aguirre, Mallorca has only lost once in four rounds. Undefeated Villarreal visits Real Betis in a clash of teams hoping to compete for a top-four finish. A win would lift Villarreal level on points with overnight leader Barcelona, which is one point ahead of Madrid.

