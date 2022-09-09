ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Belgian duo wins Acropolis Rally by 15 seconds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Belgian crew of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe won the Acropolis Rally by 15 seconds on Sunday. Neuville and Wydaeghe edged Hyundai Shell Mobis teammates Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia in the 10th of 13 World Rally Championship races. Hyundai swept the...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina play-off to be staged in Cardiff

Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium. The game will take place on Thursday, 6 October (19:15 BST). The winners will face Switzerland away in one of three European play-off finals on 11 October. The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBC Sports

Lauri Markkanen drops 43 points for Finland in EuroBasket win

Lauri Markkanen hit 19-of-29 shots and three 3-pointers for a Finland record 43 points in Sunday’s 94-86 win over Croatia in EuroBasket. He added nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and had zero turnovers in 32 minutes in what was basically the game of his life. Markkanen is just...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobasket#Great Britain#Lithuania#Fiba
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid without injured Benzema against Mallorca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid is without Karim Benzema when it hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league. Benzema injured a tendon and a muscle in his right leg in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that he will give more playing time to Eden Hazard after the player stepped up to lead the team in Glasgow with a goal and two assists. Ancelotti could also rest some other regular starters ahead of the Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday and then a derby against Atlético Madrid. Coached by Javier Aguirre, Mallorca has only lost once in four rounds. Undefeated Villarreal visits Real Betis in a clash of teams hoping to compete for a top-four finish. A win would lift Villarreal level on points with overnight leader Barcelona, which is one point ahead of Madrid.
UEFA
BBC

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea star recalled to Morocco after coaching change

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been recalled to the Morocco squad seven months after quitting international football. The 29-year-old announced his retirement in February after falling out with Vahid Halilhodzic, who was dismissed in August. New coach Walid Regragui has wasted little time in recalling the winger as he prepares...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
SOCCER
rolling out

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates win in Switzerland

At just 21, Sha’Carri Richardson became widely known after earning her spot on the Team USA track and field team with a 10.86 finish in the 100-meter dash. Although right before she was supposed to head to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, she lost her mother and also tested positive for THC, disqualifying her from competition. Richardson’s flamboyant style and bold personality kept her name in the forefront in and on the internet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy