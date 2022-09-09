Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Maui County Mayor — Richard Bissen
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Richard Bissen, candidate for Maui County mayor. His opponent is Mike Victorino. Go...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless can sleep in their cars overnight in Maui County pilot program
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is starting a program that will allow the homeless to sleep in their cars overnight in a county parking lot. Officials are confident it will work, but add that steps have to be taken to ensure that it doesn’t turn into an encampment. Starting...
mauinow.com
Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County
The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate...
New program for homeless to sleep in vehicles on Maui
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced the signing of Bill 108 granting homeless people to sleep overnight in vehicles in county parking lots.
mauinow.com
If approved, new rules for Maui’s downhill bike industry would set age, location limits
After turning its wheels for months, a Maui County Council committee on Thursday morning recommended new rules intended to boost safety for the downhill biking industry, including minimum age requirements and adding restrictions on tour volumes, locations and timeframes. The committee received news that a tour bicyclist injury coincided with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A big mess’: Frustration grows as school bus driver shortage impacts students, parents in Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent loss of school bus drivers leads several routes in Lahaina being cut — eight routes to be exact. Parents are frustrated with the alternative transportation options the DOE is offering. Trinity Peterson said her children’s school advised her Friday that her kids’ bus route...
Maui Entrepreneur Says County Is Determined To Put Him Out Of Business
PAIA, Maui — White sand beaches, world-class surf breaks and yoga studios lend Paia a decidedly laid-back, hippy vibe. A dharma center, vegan food offerings and a non-denominational temple enhance this coastal enclave’s peaceful energy. But Paia’s surface-level Zen contrasts sharply with a simmering feud between local businessman Michael Baskin and the Maui County Planning Department, specifically its director.
KITV.com
Arizona woman, 23, suffers severe injuries in fall on hiking trail near Hana
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Arizona woman suffered severe injuries in a fall on a trail to Kaihalulu Beach in Hana on Sunday. Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded just after 4:30 p.m. The hiker, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height and suffered severe injuries to one of her legs and feet.
themolokaidispatch.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
mauinow.com
New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū
A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
Parts of Maui experiencing flooding, road closures
Some locations that experienced flash flooding included Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.
Maui teen arrested after pellet gun, drugs found on school bus
The incident occurred on a school bus in the Kahului area after it was reported that someone was in possession of a firearm.
KITV.com
Flash Flood Warning issued in West Maui, multiple roads closed
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heavy rain on Maui has closed roads on the west side of the Valley Isle, Friday afternoon.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
scoringlive.com
No. 13 Maui grinds out win over Kamehameha-Maui
Maui leaned on its defense and found just enough offense to eke out a 10-3 win over a determined Kamehameha-Maui squad Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. "The defense played phenomenal tonight," said Maui QB Joe Cariaga."We couldn't really move the ball so they really bailed us out tonight. I'm really proud of our defense."
