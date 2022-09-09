ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Entrepreneur Says County Is Determined To Put Him Out Of Business

PAIA, Maui — White sand beaches, world-class surf breaks and yoga studios lend Paia a decidedly laid-back, hippy vibe. A dharma center, vegan food offerings and a non-denominational temple enhance this coastal enclave’s peaceful energy. But Paia’s surface-level Zen contrasts sharply with a simmering feud between local businessman Michael Baskin and the Maui County Planning Department, specifically its director.
KITV.com

Arizona woman, 23, suffers severe injuries in fall on hiking trail near Hana

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Arizona woman suffered severe injuries in a fall on a trail to Kaihalulu Beach in Hana on Sunday. Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded just after 4:30 p.m. The hiker, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height and suffered severe injuries to one of her legs and feet.
themolokaidispatch.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
mauinow.com

New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū

A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
scoringlive.com

No. 13 Maui grinds out win over Kamehameha-Maui

Maui leaned on its defense and found just enough offense to eke out a 10-3 win over a determined Kamehameha-Maui squad Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. "The defense played phenomenal tonight," said Maui QB Joe Cariaga."We couldn't really move the ball so they really bailed us out tonight. I'm really proud of our defense."
