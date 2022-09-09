ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
KAILUA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#S Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Japanese#The Honolulu Country Club#Coldwell Banker Realty
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
spectrumlocalnews.com

City launches $3M agriculture grant program

The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million Agriculture Grants program, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Friday. The program, which will provide up to 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will kick off on Monday at noon, and farmers, ranchers and growers will have until Oct. 20 to apply.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the $3 million agriculture grants program on Friday — part of an effort to support local agriculture producers. Applications will be available from Sept....
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Where Are They Now? Eateries from ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, Part 1

It’s nearly five months since ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the maze of retail and food kiosks that filled the former Sports Authority on Ward Avenue, closed for good. Though it was slow to catch on, in the end townside eaters were rewarded with a dense and eclectic mix of smash burgers and chirashi bowls, adobo, Korean pastries, fresh fruit smoothies, street tacos, premium tonkatsu, the list goes on—every business tiny and locally owned.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy