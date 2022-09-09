Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
KITV.com
Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
KITV.com
New Kaneohe restaurant moves into former Dean's Drive Inn location
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -A Kaneohe restaurant made its new home in the former Dean's Drive Inn location. Cafe Kalawe, owned by the husband and wife team, Raymond and Kalawe, moved their tiny restaurant from Kawa Street down the street on William Henry Road.
KITV.com
Annual 9-11 ‘Remembrance Walk’ held in Honolulu for first time since COVID-19
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sunday marked 21 years since the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the US, killing nearly 3,000 people. In Honolulu, local leaders, firefighters, and residents commemorated those who were killed during the annual Remembrance Walk. One step after the other, one person after another taking part in Honolulu's Remembrance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu DPP resignations are concerning for construction industry, City Council chair
Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting enforces zoning laws and oversees planning on Oʻahu. However, changes to the permitting process at DPP have led to further delays and a backlog of commercial and residential projects. "Recent experience, certainly it has been a challenge," said Katie MacNeil, principal architect at...
KITV.com
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Taking a step back and enjoying the retired life
Roland Ogoshi's office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what's happening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters hike Koko Head to honor the lives lost on 9/11
Firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department hiked Koko Head this morning on Sunday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who passed during the attack on 9/11.
KITV.com
University of Hawaii to lift remaining mask mandates on September 16
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All remaining mask mandates for University of Hawaii campuses and properties will be lifted on Friday, September 16, school officials announced in a statement. Masks are currently required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
City launches $3M agriculture grant program
The City and County of Honolulu is launching a $3 million Agriculture Grants program, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Friday. The program, which will provide up to 60 grants, each worth $50,000, will kick off on Monday at noon, and farmers, ranchers and growers will have until Oct. 20 to apply.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the $3 million agriculture grants program on Friday — part of an effort to support local agriculture producers. Applications will be available from Sept....
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
honolulumagazine.com
Where Are They Now? Eateries from ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, Part 1
It’s nearly five months since ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the maze of retail and food kiosks that filled the former Sports Authority on Ward Avenue, closed for good. Though it was slow to catch on, in the end townside eaters were rewarded with a dense and eclectic mix of smash burgers and chirashi bowls, adobo, Korean pastries, fresh fruit smoothies, street tacos, premium tonkatsu, the list goes on—every business tiny and locally owned.
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
KITV.com
Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol with Brigdier General Regena Aye & Colonel Chantal Lonergan on GMH
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Civil Air Patrol Brigdier General Regena Aye and Colonel Chantal Lonergan Civil Air Patrol Hawai‘i Wing Commander were on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends to talk about the Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol's annual Wing Conference, banquet, fundraiser and change of command, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Oahu.
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
Comments / 2