Selma Blair Dubs Her Cane Her Dance Partner Ahead Of 'DWTS' debut

Selma Blair has shared the realities of multiple sclerosis publicly since her 2018 diagnosis.

The actress quickly became a disability advocate, and she documented the changes in her body in the series Introducing Selma Blair. In a recent interview, she discussed how using her cane has shifted her approach to mobility ahead of her Dancing With The Stars debut .

“Movement has been so important to me my whole life ,” she recalled. “I was a gymnast. I always wanted to be a dancer, but I never had any talent, never even took a lesson, and then to have my movement compromised .”

“But then I found the cane and realized how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me up so much,” Blair added.

“I need to be comfortable in my skin to show other people that there are all these possibilities of how you can present yourself that makes you feel good,” the Legally Blonde star admitted. While gaining an understanding of how her body has evolved, she called her cane her “dance partner."

Fans will be able to see her and her "dance partner" in the ballroom soon . Blair joined the season 31 cast of the popular competition series alongside Trevor Donovan , Cheryl Ladd , Jason Lewis , Shangela and Sam Champion . The upcoming premiere will air on September 19 on Disney+.

Blair has encouraged Hollywood to increase its disability representation since going public with her condition, and her decision to join the reality series aligned with her work.

“By creating more inclusive content, by telling stories that more authentically represent and include all of us, by being allies in our workspace by setting the bar higher for accessibility standards," she said in a speech for The Hollywood Reporter gala . "By living and working in the intersectionality of our collective human experience, we become worthy of the enormous access and influence we have."

Blair was interviewed by Harper's Bazaar .