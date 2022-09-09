Wyo. Military Department to host annual Retiree Conference next weekend

CHEYENNE – On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, the Wyoming Military Department will host its annual Retiree Conference for Wyoming National Guard retirees, spouses and surviving spouses at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne.

Friday events begin at 3:30 p.m. with registration and a provider fair. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a brief for attendees from senior leaders on current events within the Wyoming National Guard at 6 p.m.

Saturday events include a light breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by updates from Wyoming AARP, Survivor Outreach Services, Tricare, the Wyoming Veterans Commission and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Staff from the Cheyenne Old West Museum will be present for a history lesson. Attendees will also be offered assistance with estate planning, and have the opportunity to receive an updated ID card, if coordinated in advance. Events will conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, or to RSVP, contact Kenton Franklin by email at kenton.franklin@wyo.gov or by phone at 307-630-4062. Saturday events will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NHY4XHaaC4 .