ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepper Pike, OH

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Doreen M. Secrest, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family. Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek. She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Marna Rae Apisa, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marna Rae Apisa, 83, of Mineral Ridge passed away Saturday evening, September 10, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Marna was born October 26, 1938, in Warren the daughter of Frank S. and Ione (Morris) Ludwick. She was a 1956 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana. Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White...
COLUMBIANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Pepper Pike, OH
Sports
Pepper Pike, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
City
Boardman, OH
City
Jamestown, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
City
Canfield, OH
27 First News

Mitch Edward Ziegler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitch Edward Ziegler, 65, of 3000 Burton Street, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following an extended illness. He was born July 2, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, 92, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Robert, affectionately known as Mack, was born November 6, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Lula Mae (Sumner) Stambaugh. Mack was a 1947...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Robert A. Hoff, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960. He proudly served in the...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Richard B. Halko, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie...
NILES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Primer#Wkbn#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fitch Ursuline#Wkbn Game#Aaa East Central#Jamestown Community Fair#Quaker Steak#Italian
27 First News

Johnny Aponte, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959. Johnny served in the US Army, assigned to Germany from 1977 to 1980, he was granted Honorable Discharge. He graduated from East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Catherine Ann Towsley, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, of Niles, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie Mae (Criddle) Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser, Jr.
NILES, OH
27 First News

Deborah Kay Phillips, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
POLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
27 First News

Robert J. Lambert, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lambert, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. He was born April 18, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Odath J. and June Irene (Lambert) Carpenter. Robert was a graduate Girard High School and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

David W. Kaster, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Kaster, 75, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with the love of his family by his side. David was born April 9, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late David C. Kaster and Margaret Irene Webb Kaster...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

George Bosu, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

James Earl Faison, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Faison, 32, of 1769 Milton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., while visiting Charleston, West Virginia of natural causes. He was born December 21, 1989, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Earl Campbell and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Bertha Mae Siverling, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Bertha was born October 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young. She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Bertha worked...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 195, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr. Roy was a 1972 graduate of...
WILLIAMSFIELD, OH
27 First News

Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy