YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959. Johnny served in the US Army, assigned to Germany from 1977 to 1980, he was granted Honorable Discharge. He graduated from East...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO