Mankato, MN

KEYC

Bend pf the River Festival hits Mankato this weekend

MCHS hosting webinar to address adolescents mental health. The webinar is called Empowering Families: Strengthening Youth Mental Health. As the name suggests, the webinar will look closely at the issue of mental health issues in adolescents.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato Oktoberfest coming this weekend

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s very own version of Oktoberfest is just around the corner. Bier on Belgrade located on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato starts this Saturday from 2-10 p.m. will have a whole assortment of entertainment. Attendees can enjoy keg bowling, life-size beer pong and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nicollet County Community Night coming to St. Peter

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter will be holding a community night to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse. Wednesday’s event is organized by Nicollet County’s recently formed Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates Committee and will feature free food and an appearance from mental health speaker Cory Greenwood.
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KEYC) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

PrideFest returns to Mankato bigger, louder, and prouder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride aims to promote visibility and pride the LGBTQ+ community, and this year’s PrideFest succeeded in that mission. Many attendees and volunteers agreed that this year’s parade and festival was the biggest in the past few years. “I’ve never been to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State takes care business against UMD in home opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (2-0) Minnesota State football team impressed on all fronts in back-to-back weeks to open up the 2022-23 season. Last week, the Mavericks upset the at-the-time nationally ranked Bemidji State Beavers 37-34 on the road. The following Saturday, MSU replicated that promising performance with a 17-10 win under the lights at Blakeslee Stadium against the now 0-2 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Sleepy Eye dedicates Huey helicopter memorial on September 11

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Veterans’ Park in Sleepy Eye, a 1960s Huey helicopter was permanently installed with a dedication ceremony Sunday. An iconic image of the Vietnam War, members of the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard hope that the installation will bridge the gap between Vietnam-era veterans and those currently enrolled in military service.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KEYC

Body found near area Mankato man went missing

Bend of the River Festival hits Mankato this weekend
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Truck drivers to be honored for Truck Driver Appreciation Week

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota non-profit is thanking truck drivers for all they do as part of Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Eden Prairie based company, C. H. Robinson, will be at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today for their inaugural Truck Stop Appreciation event.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Fairmont storms past St. Peter in Saturday’s conference clash

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter football team couldn’t overcome the Fairmont defense, falling to the Cardinals 32-6 at home on Saturday. The now 1-1 Cardinals were led by senior running back Landen Meyerdirk with three touchdowns, including a kick-off return TD.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Body suspected to be missing person found

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. KEYC News Now has a reporter on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MCHS hosting webinar to address adolescents mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Seeing an increase in cases of depression and anxiety in youth, caused by the pandemic, the Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free webinar, open to everyone. The webinar is called Empowering Families: Strengthening Youth Mental Health. As the name suggests, the webinar will look...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Police searching for missing 20-year old Makhi Nave

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks the public for assistance in looking for a missing 20-year-old man. 20-year-old Makhi William Nave was last seen on the 600 block of Agency Road in Mankato. He was last seen at midnight on Saturday, Sep. 10. Nave is a bi-racial man,...
MANKATO, MN

