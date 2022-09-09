Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
City to vote on Bayfront Park splash pad revision next week
If the Sarasota City Commission approves an amendment to the budget for Bayfront Park renovations next week, kids could be cooling off in a new splash pad there by next summer. On the consent agenda for the commission’s Sept. 19 meeting is an amendment to the agreement between the city...
fox13news.com
DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay
BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
Longboat Observer
It's a deal: Longboat Key appoints Howard Tipton as new town manager
Another former county administrator was approved as Longboat Key’s next town manager Monday, but this one hails not from Sarasota but rather Florida’s east coast. Town commissioners in their first public meeting in two and a half months approved a contract making St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton the barrier-island town's next chief executive, replacing Tom Harmer, who plans to retire from the role in December.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka
OLD MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commissioners group voted unanimously for a land use change that would allow 5000 homes on more than 4000 acres in the eastern part of Sarasota County. Residents who live in the area are strongly opposed to the change. “This is about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On 9/10/22 Polk County allowed this to happen again, why?
6 – ALS (Paramedic) Engines without a Paramedic on board. Why are the taxpayers allowing this to happen – – – – email your county commissioners today.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County first responders remember 9/11 attacks
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside Sarasota County Fire Station #9, the memory of countless first responders live on. Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department, alongside other first responder organizations gathered Sunday morning to remember all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with a service reflecting on that day. Rich Collins, the county’s emergency services director, led the memorial.
Longboat Observer
Florida Housing Coalition seminar provides key workforce housing tips
District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said citizens are likely to see the Manatee County Commission begin to take measures to provide more affordable workforce housing after the November elections. "We have had several work sessions already on affordable (workforce) housing, but we're probably not going to do anything until the...
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Cheaper to rent than buy in several areas
A study by Roofstock examined metropolitan statistical areas that have the highest rent-to-price ratios — one metric potential buyers use to assess if continuing to rent is more viable than trying purchase a home. With both real estate and rental prices rising quickly over the past two years, renters are left to try to stretch their budgets to purchase homes that rapidly increased in price, or to live with rising rents and risk home values climbing further out of reach.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Port Richey mayor says people seeking public records should 'go away'
The mayor's comments come as citizens seek transparency from their government after multiple scandals.
Longboat Observer
WUSF, Barancik Foundation roll out collaborative news operation
A collaborative enterprise between the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation and WUSF Public Media is expected to begin producing news and feature stories by the end of the year with a team of Sarasota-based journalists. Content created by the Community News Collaborative will be made available to participating local media...
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
businessobserverfl.com
Truck driving school expands footprint with new location in Venice
FleetForce Truck Driving School has expanded to Venice, opening its fourth location to help satisfy the huge nationwide demand for truck drivers. Founded by serial entrepreneur Tra Williams, FleetForce now operates facilities in Winter Haven, its corporate headquarters, as well as in Palm City and on the Bradenton campus of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. A fifth location is planned for Fort Myers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longboat Observer
2,974 flags line Longboat Key for stunning, somber Sept. 11 tribute
Drivers crossing the bridge onto Longboat Key from either direction were met with a line of 2,974 small American flags over the weekend, a heartwarming visual tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The sight was eye-catching but somber as the flags continued along the entire stretch of...
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
fox13news.com
Bradenton police chief exonerated of allegations of wrongdoing, city mayor says
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton police chief has been exonerated after an officer accused her of searching a home and someone inside without a search warrant, according to the city's mayor. The allegations came after an arrest was made at a Bradenton home back on July 14. Bradenton Police Chief...
Longboat Observer
Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi set to open in Lakewood Ranch after construction delays
It was in June of 2021 when Sam Ray, the owner of Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, talked about his restaurant's anticipated opening at The Green in Lakewood Ranch by the end of that year. It was encouraging news to the other tenants at The Green, who were excited about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension
‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
995qyk.com
Why Is My Tax Bill 3 Times Higher Than My Neighbor?
Why Is My Tax Bill 3 Times Higher Than My Neighbor? Welcome to home ownership. New home buyers are finding their tax bills are higher, sometimes much higher, than their neighbors. What’s going on? Short answer. They’ve been here longer, so save up buttercup. Right before the housing market crashed in 2008, things were getting a little crazy. Home values were all over the place, and some (many on fixed income) were literally being taxed right out of their homes. As a Realtor, I sold one home where the tax bill jumped from $1,500 to over $10,000. All the neighbor’s tax bills were jumping up too, because of the sale and re-assessment. The Save Our Homes amendment was signed in 1992 and was a lifesaver for homesteaded properties. Additional changes were added in 2008 and doubled the exemption. That’s when (before the crash) $250,000 and $300,000 homes were selling for $500,000 to $700,000. Sort of like the last year, right? Source TBT.
fox13news.com
Polk County opens sandbag sites with heavy rain expected for the next few days
MULBERRY, Fla. - With expected to sweep over the Bay Area, officials in Polk County are getting residents ready by opening sandbag sites. The sites opened Friday and will remain available through Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734. Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell...
Comments / 3