ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Succession star Brian Cox jokes ‘keep it royalist!’ after Jesse Armstrong’s King Charles remark

Successionwriter Jesse Armstrong drew audible winces from the crowd at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday night (12 September) with his comments about King Charles III. The British screenwriter made the remarks while accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for his ferocious dynasty show, Succession. “Big week for successions,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson makes predictable Leonardo DiCaprio joke after wishing Zendaya ‘happy birthday’

Kenan Thompson, the host of the 2022 Emmys Awards, shocked the audience with a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya during the ceremony on Monday night (12 September). The biggest night in television took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this year, with Succession leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso each earning 20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Nielsen
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jeannette Charles
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
David Zucker

Comments / 0

Community Policy