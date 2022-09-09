ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Assault with bodily fluid regarded seriously by law

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

Offensive assaults using firearms or other dangerous objects are the more common crimes of violence that law enforcement encounters, but Alabama law also establishes penalties for those convicted of using bodily fluids against someone else.

In 2017, Alabama enacted a law making such assaults a more serious crime, such that violators would be charged with “assault with bodily fluids.” However, according to Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier, it was three years before APD had any such reports filed.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
