ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wuwm.com

Tuj Lub courts are coming to Milwaukee's Carmen Playfield

Once spring hits in Milwaukee, Tuj Lub (pronounced too-loo) players set up mats everyday at Clovernook Playfield in Milwaukee’s Silver Spring neighborhood. Tuj Lub is a 5,000 year old game played within the Hmong community and it’s been passed down for generations. And soon there will be permanent courts at Carmen Playfield, the first through Milwaukee Recreation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too

Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

'The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later' documentary shares a part of Wisconsin's hidden history

In 1966 Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School and Kaukauna High School participated in an exchange program of students that culminated in a production of the Martin Duberman play “In White America.” The goal of the program was to help the students have a broader view of the world, as well as spark conversations about racial understanding in their communities amid the Civil Rights era.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Greendale, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
milwaukeemag.com

The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!

More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest

Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Clemente Orozco
Person
Diego Rivera
Person
David Alfaro Siqueiros
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art#Dance#Bubbler Talk#Latino#Casca
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender women killed among 29 this year in the US

MILWAUKEE - Two Black Milwaukee transgender women have been killed in 2022, and they are among 29 total transgender women killed in 2022. Their deaths have prompted transgender advocates to share their thoughts. Brazil Johnson, 28, was killed near Teutonia and Garfield June 15. Regina "Mya" Allen, 35, of Milwaukee,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy