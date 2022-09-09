Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Tuj Lub courts are coming to Milwaukee's Carmen Playfield
Once spring hits in Milwaukee, Tuj Lub (pronounced too-loo) players set up mats everyday at Clovernook Playfield in Milwaukee’s Silver Spring neighborhood. Tuj Lub is a 5,000 year old game played within the Hmong community and it’s been passed down for generations. And soon there will be permanent courts at Carmen Playfield, the first through Milwaukee Recreation.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too
Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
CBS 58
Skeletal remains found inside building on Milwaukee's north side identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified skeletal remains found inside a building near 2nd and Burleigh. The remains were discovered on Aug. 10. The ME's office revealed Monday, Sept. 12, the remains are a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Family has been notified. The remains were found in...
wuwm.com
'The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later' documentary shares a part of Wisconsin's hidden history
In 1966 Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School and Kaukauna High School participated in an exchange program of students that culminated in a production of the Martin Duberman play “In White America.” The goal of the program was to help the students have a broader view of the world, as well as spark conversations about racial understanding in their communities amid the Civil Rights era.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
milwaukeemag.com
The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!
More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon canceled for 2022
The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon announced the 2022 race is canceled. Police are trying to work with organizers to get it back on.
Greater Milwaukee Today
8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest
Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
wwisradio.com
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
ABC7 Chicago
Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks. It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported. Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound...
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender women killed among 29 this year in the US
MILWAUKEE - Two Black Milwaukee transgender women have been killed in 2022, and they are among 29 total transgender women killed in 2022. Their deaths have prompted transgender advocates to share their thoughts. Brazil Johnson, 28, was killed near Teutonia and Garfield June 15. Regina "Mya" Allen, 35, of Milwaukee,...
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a Chevy Blazer struck the bus. Pictures from the scene show the bus then crashed into a building. There were...
Western Wisconsin community rallies for farmer still hospitalized 11 months after getting COVID
FREDERIC, Wis. — Adam Hedlund was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October, and since then, it's been both a battle for him in the hospital and for his family at home. "We need him home. We need daddy home," said Annie Hedlund, Adam’s wife of five years. Adam is...
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
