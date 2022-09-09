Port of LA Awards $1.3 Million in Community Grants to 36 Non-Profits

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Port of Los Angeles awarded a record $1.3 million in community grants Thursday, supporting 36 non-profits working in the Los Angeles Harbor area.

The funding, released through the port's Community Investment Grant Program, marked a 30% increase from last year. Over three-quarters of applicants were awarded a grant.

"And that's great news for our community," said Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi.

The port awarded three grants of $100,000 or more each to the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor, EXP and the Los Angeles Maritime Institute. There were also 27 grants between $5,000 and $100,000, and six grants of less than $5,000.

Since 2014, the port has awarded more than $9.3 million in grants through the program.