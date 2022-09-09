ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Port of LA Awards $1.3 Million in Community Grants to 36 Non-Profits

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dnv2L_0hnxTjaG00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Port of Los Angeles awarded a record $1.3 million in community grants Thursday, supporting 36 non-profits working in the Los Angeles Harbor area.

The funding, released through the port's Community Investment Grant Program, marked a 30% increase from last year. Over three-quarters of applicants were awarded a grant.

"And that's great news for our community," said Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi.

The port awarded three grants of $100,000 or more each to the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor, EXP and the Los Angeles Maritime Institute. There were also 27 grants between $5,000 and $100,000, and six grants of less than $5,000.

Since 2014, the port has awarded more than $9.3 million in grants through the program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Port Of Los Angeles#Cns#Exp#Community Grants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy