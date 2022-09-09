Read full article on original website
Bank Battle Looms if Treasury Throws Weight Behind Digital Dollar
A report that the Treasury Department is going to recommend the creation of a digital dollar right up to the point of deciding whether one is actually in the national interest is effectively recommending the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The news came from crypto industry...
Today in Crypto: Thailand Increases Oversight; Senators Urge Zuckerberg to Fight Crypto Scams on Facebook; MicroStrategy Seeks to Sell $500M in Stock to Buy Bitcoin
Regulators in Thailand are tightening rules on digital assets, following several irregularities and the termination of a big acquisition involving a crypto exchange. According to a Sept. 8. Bloomberg report, this will likely create obstacles around its goal of becoming a leading crypto trading sector for Southeast Asia. The country was the first in the region to put digital asset legislation in place in 2018, which made it attractive to younger people in the area looking to buy crypto.
El Salvador Weekly: One Year in, Bitcoin Currency Experiment Has Bombed
The anniversary of El Salvador’s experiment with bitcoin as a legal tender hit without much fanfare on Sept. 7, as it takes a fair bit of creativity to call it anything but a failure. Even leaving aside paper losses of about $58 million on the 2,381 bitcoins President Nayib...
The New Math of Crypto Payments
There’s a fundamental difference between paying with crypto and paying in crypto that will play a big role in whether the broader public comes to use bitcoin, ether and the like at the till and the checkout screen. At present, by and large, people are paying with crypto but...
Today in Crypto: Argentina Raids Farm, Commercial Property in Search of Crypto Miners; Protego Trust Bank Names Ex-ACI Worldwide COO as Its CEO
Chartered trust bank Protego Trust Bank has added a new CEO in Ron Totaro, who has decades of experience in building and leading FinTech, banking, payments and blockchain companies, a press release said Monday. Totaro was recently the CEO of Tassat Group, where he worked on bolstering the blockchain-based, real-time...
ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Other Partners Launch Smart Device Tap-to-Pay in Nigeria
Nigerian consumers can reportedly now use their smartphone or wearable device to make in-store payments using a new Tap-to-Pay service launched by ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group. To make these transactions, consumers can tap near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smart devices at contactless-enabled payment terminals. They can also make in-app and...
Western Union Acquires Te Enviei to Speed Digital Wallet Launch in Brazil
Western Union will begin offering its digital wallet in Latin America in the first half 2023, beginning with a launch in Brazil enabled by the company’s acquisition of the country’s Te Enviei digital wallet provider. With the purchase of Te Enviei and the rollout of more services in...
Uala Wants to Tap Into Mexico’s $60B Remittance Market
Argentina-based FinTech Uala will let its customers in Mexico receive money from abroad in an attempt to capitalize on the burgeoning $60 billion remittances market. The new service will be overseen by ABC Capital, a Mexican bank Uala is in the process of acquiring, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 9). “We’re...
CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
Prepaid Cards Streamline Expense Management, Solve Major Pain Points for MENA SMBs
Some of the most underbanked populations in the world can be found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where countries like Egypt have bank account ownership rates as low as 22%. While increasing bank account access is certainly an important aspect of any financial inclusion agenda, financial technology...
Car Importers Tap Power of Platforms to Tame Price Volatility
In a way, used cars are like stocks, options and bonds from the point of view of Ryan Davidson, founder and CEO of Trade X, in that volatility is an opportunity for profit. “Inflation and volatility [are] actually what drives our business,” Davidson said. “The more of that, the more opportunities there are to have mispriced vehicles, and so we thrive on it, and the more that exists, the more opportunities there are for transactions to convert.”
Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace
Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
JPMorgan Payments Taps Former Microsoft Treasurer to Lead Co-Innovation
Former Microsoft Corporate Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer Tahreem Kampton has reportedly joined JPMorgan Payments as a senior payments executive. In this role, Kampton has been tasked with focusing on the future of payments, CoinDesk reported Friday (Sept. 9), citing a statement sent by JPMorgan. “Specifically, he will lead co-innovation...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: An Unprecedented Price War in Healthcare
When news crossed this week that Walmart, the self-titled leader for “everyday low prices,” had struck a 10-year deal with UnitedHealth, it was likely unsurprising to most industry observers to see the word “affordable” prominently placed atop the announcement. After all, that is what Walmart does,...
Corning CEO: Europe’s Supply Chain Can’t Meet Demand for Optical Fiber
According to Wendell Weeks, chief executive of tech company Corning, the EU is lacking a supply chain to deliver fiber optic cable needed for 5G networks. Weeks said the EU doesn’t “really have a robust supply chain,” according to Financial Times (FT). Corning recently opened one of...
Card Networks Add Merchant Code to Track Gun Sales
Visa, Mastercard and American Express have decided to add a new merchant category for firearms retailers in a win for gun control advocates, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (Sept. 11). The new category, pushed by Democratic lawmakers, was approved by an international entity setting standards for the payments industry....
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
Despite Ethereum 2.0 Merge Hype, Crypto Payments Won’t Change
In cryptoland, there’s nothing bigger happening this week — likely this year — than “The Merge,” as Ethereum switches from slow and power guzzling bitcoin-style mining to Ethereum 2.0, a cleaner, faster and hopefully better blockchain. The No. 2 blockchain’s developers plan to flip the...
