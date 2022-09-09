Read full article on original website
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. GEMA...
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
californiaexaminer.net
Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified
The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
Mother and sister of Cobb County deputy killed in the line of duty speak out
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The family of one of the Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday, spoke only to Channel 2. The mother and sister of sheriff’s deputy Jon Koleski, told us his killing leaves a hole in their family that will never be filled.
2 sheriff’s deputies fatally shot while serving warrant
Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Deptartment in Georgia were shot and killed Thursday evening while attempting to serve an arrest warrant, according to authorities.
WDEF
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
Man who walked away from nursing home found safe, police say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mr. Goldman has been found safe. The City of Dallas Police Department is looking for a missing person who left a local nursing facility in Dallas, Georgia. Police said James Goldman left the facility and is believed to be in the Dallas area. [DOWNLOAD:...
CBS 46
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
CBS 46
Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who family identified as Livingston Jett, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
Police departments send condolences after 2 Cobb deputies are killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies sent their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after two deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the two deputies were serving a warrant when they were ambushed while talking to...
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 12, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 12, 2022 report below.
WXIA 11 Alive
Flags lowered for Cobb County deputies killed serving warrant
11Alive's Molly Oak captured the moment flags were lowered over the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after the deputies were killed. Two suspects were arrested.
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff: Deputy fired on unarmed suspect thinking he had a gun
A Hall County deputy remains on paid administrative leave after shooting an unarmed motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month. The deputy fired a single shot and struck the biker in the chin. According to Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, the deputy fired thinking the suspect was armed. He says at one point during the encounter, “The suspect abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms. The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so.”
17-year-old girl who disappeared at Atlanta airport found safe, FBI says
ATLANTA — A 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, has been found safe after she went missing for several days, FBI officials said. Emma Linek, was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
