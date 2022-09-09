Read full article on original website
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18
The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular arcade bar located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
Hear Chilling Tales of Newburgh’s Past with Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the time when everything gets a little spooky!. Okay, so not really Halloween Eve, but that's what I like to consider the entire month of September. October is the most fun month of the year, the Halloween decorations come out, and there are so many fun and creepy events to enjoy, so I like to start planning early which events I absolutely must go to! With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks.
wevv.com
cMoe closed this week for deep cleaning
The Children's Museum of Evansville will be closed this week, starting Monday. Officials say they will be doing a deep clean, sanitizing the exhibits, and making sure everything is in good shape. The museum will be closed through Friday, September 16th. Officials say their offices and phone lines are still...
Hacienda ‘gives back’ to furry friends
Hacienda a local Mexican food restaurant located on South Green River Road, is giving back to its community or more specifically, the community's four legged friends.
Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
wevv.com
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
The Official 2022 Camp Country Schedule at Diamond Lake in Owensboro
FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
Girls hone their inner strength at Camp Carson
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Girls of all ages hit the outdoors Saturday afternoon as they joined together for activities at Camp Carson in Gibson County. The event was organized by the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana and featured a variety of events such as archery, canoeing and a fifty-foot alpine climbing tower. Group CEO Aimee […]
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates
The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
Monarch Migration: Butterflies flutter into the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Audubon State Park in Henderson found a fun way to track monarch butterflies as they begin to flutter down to Mexico. Each year, monarchs head south to stay warm during the fall and winter seasons. Several families came to the park and the Sloughs Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning to learn […]
wevv.com
Evansville Jehovah's Witnesses resume century long tradition of door knocking
Evansville Jehovah's witnesses resumed their door to door ministry after 2 and a half years. A known trademark, the practice was put on pause due to the pandemic. "The break that we took, it's nothing like being able to talk to people face to face and to be able to share with them a scripture and give them hope," said Bethany Jonkers, a Jehovah's Witness Ministry Volunteer.
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
indyschild.com
All Aboard The Pumpkin Patch Express – Travel by Train to the Pumpkin Patch
Visiting a pumpkin patch is a great fall tradition. And what better way to get there than by train? Take The Pumpkin Express and travel by rail to pick out your pumpkin. Ohio River Scenic Railway’s Pumpkin Patch Express. The Pumpkin Patch Express is run by the Ohio River...
wevv.com
Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation
Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
