Read full article on original website
Related
scgov.net
Communications
If you have questions, requests, comments, compliments or concerns about Sarasota County you can connect with us in multiple ways. Provides live coverage of county/city Commission meetings and work sessions as well as programming about county/city programs and services. For media inquiries, please call 941-861-NEWS (6397) or email news@scgov.net. The...
scgov.net
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening
On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
Comments / 0