Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate

Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Proposed Fishery Park splash pad scrapped by Erwin BMA
A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school board, board of mayor and aldermen to vote on projects at former North High
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education and the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold separate called meetings Friday, Sept. 16, to consider bids on renovations to the gym and other athletic-related facilities at the former Sullivan North High School. The facilities will be used as the...
Kingsport Times-News
New housing developments span Model City
KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon. “In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA leans toward library renovations with federal funding
KINGSPORT — A majority of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library. “I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor Colette...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project
ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City police and fire chiefs announce promotions
Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments. The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 11-17)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. LIBRARY NEWS.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Justice Center expansion plans moving forward
KINGSPORT — A long anticipated expansion of the Kingsport Justice Center is expected to be under construction in 2023 and be completed in 2024 or early 2025. The biggest changes the public will see are two new courtrooms on the second floor, a new security checkpoint, and the ability to pick up police reports without having to pass through that checkpoint.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Public Library wants to help bridge digital divide for seniors
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Public Library, through a grant from the West End Home Foundation of Nashville, wants to help bridge the digital divide for the senior community by funding computer basic courses in Sullivan County over the next year. TESS (Tech Essentials for Sullivan Seniors) will work...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes historian Will Greene
KINGSPORT — Historian A. Wilson “Will” Greene will present “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign” at the Sept. 12 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table. The event will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Room...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Jail recertification to be determined by state board meeting in December
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County will have to wait for the December meeting of the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute to know whether or not the Carter County Jail will be certified. Inspectors were at the jail on Friday for a re-inspection. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department...
Kingsport Times-News
Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director
KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
Kingsport Times-News
Former North gym work to be done by December, D-B dome temporarily to be shored up
KINGSPORT — Renovations to the gym and surrounding areas at the former Sullivan North High School, to be used for this season’s Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games instead of the D-B dome, are expected to be done by December. Kingsport City Schools also announced on Friday that bids...
Kingsport Times-News
County commissioners await new standing committee assignments
The Washington County Commission is in the process of reorganizing under new standing committee assignments. Commissioners, who were officially sworn into office on Aug. 31, met recently to elect officers to preside over their board meetings. Greg Matherly, who is the longest-serving member of the commission, was re-elected as chairman of the board.
Kingsport Times-News
Events in Johnson City go on despite rain showers
JOHNSON CITY — Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City. Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman announces shifts in leadership
KINGSPORT — Eastman recently announced leadership changes within the Kingsport-based global company. Eastman’s Mark Bogle has been appointed as vice president, Global Operations Excellence, a press release from the company said. According to the release, Bogle will be responsible for the company’s global Operations Center of Excellence, which will serve as the center that develops, maintains and governs operational playbooks and standards that drive excellence across the manufacturing organization.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes
East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning (ACL) will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940...
Kingsport Times-News
Earn an Ed.D without debt thanks to Clemmer College faculty grants
East Tennessee State University faculty members with Clemmer College were recently awarded $1.25 million in grant funding to support a project known as the Rural Initiative for Training Administrators with Special Education Expertise (RITASEE). This program aims to enhance service for all students in rural school settings by strengthening current...
Kingsport Times-News
South Side second grader demonstrates that there is still good in the world
Amelia Atlee, a second grade student at South Side Elementary, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.
