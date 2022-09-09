Read full article on original website
Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park
A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
Coffee and ice cream shop set to hold grand opening in Henderson Monday
A new shop is coming to Henderson. "Coffee + Cream" will host a grand opening Monday, September 12th. The new business, located on Second Street, will feature coffee, tea, ice cream, and more. Owners are also asking for local artists to share some of their artwork to hang up inside...
cMoe closed this week for deep cleaning
The Children's Museum of Evansville will be closed this week, starting Monday. Officials say they will be doing a deep clean, sanitizing the exhibits, and making sure everything is in good shape. The museum will be closed through Friday, September 16th. Officials say their offices and phone lines are still...
Ground broken for construction of new Gallatin County church after old one destroyed by fire
Community members in the Gallatin County village of Junction, Illinois, held a groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend for a new church. Back in June, the Junction General Baptist Church was considered a total loss after a fire broke out. Officials with the church say that the fire started after the top of the steeple was struck by lightning.
Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation
Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
Apollo High School JROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders
Members of the JROTC came together at Apollo High School in Owensboro on Sunday to pay tribute to those who lost there lives on 9/11. "It is a solemn ceremony, it is designed to be. As we remember the names we remember them going into the buildings and going up the stairwells - stair after stair after stair - hoping that they will find someone, hoping that they will bring someone out safely," explained Lt. Col Roy Frierson, Commander of Air Force JROTC.
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 56 people are healing at home, while 3 others have been hospitalized. The new cases push the total to 12,295 cases. According to the latest data, 127 people have passed away from complications of the...
Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street
Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
Evansville Police investigating hit-and-run after vehicle wrecked and abandoned near riverfront
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Riverside Drive and Goodsell Street near the riverfront around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to EPD, arriving officers found a vehicle that had been...
Owensboro man accused of starting police pursuit arrested on 9 charges
An Owensboro man was arrested on an array of charges after being accused of leading police on a pursuit. The Kentucky State Police said Monday that 39-year-old Henry L. Kellems of Owensboro had been arrested on various felony charges stemming from a pursuit that happened earlier in the month. KSP...
EPD: Woman with child facing neglect charge after starting fight while intoxicated
An Evansville woman is facing charges including neglect and public intoxication after being accused of starting a fight with her child present while under the influence. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a fight at a home in the area of East Eichel Avenue and Stringtown Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Daviess County man nabbed with a large amount of meth after a weekend traffic stop, police say
41-year-old Roger Brooks was arrested by Washington, Indiana police after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs. Daviess County man nabbed with a large amount of meth after a weekend traffic stop, police say. 41-year-old Roger Brooks was arrested by Washington, Indiana police after a traffic stop led...
Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges
A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home. The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon...
Evansville man indicted in federal court after fentanyl death of child
An Evansville man who was arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a young child the has been indicted on several charges in federal court. Court records show Arcinial Watt was indicted by a grand jury on one count of of Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl Resulting in Death, and one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
