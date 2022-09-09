ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park

A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
cMoe closed this week for deep cleaning

The Children's Museum of Evansville will be closed this week, starting Monday. Officials say they will be doing a deep clean, sanitizing the exhibits, and making sure everything is in good shape. The museum will be closed through Friday, September 16th. Officials say their offices and phone lines are still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation

Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Apollo High School JROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders

Members of the JROTC came together at Apollo High School in Owensboro on Sunday to pay tribute to those who lost there lives on 9/11. "It is a solemn ceremony, it is designed to be. As we remember the names we remember them going into the buildings and going up the stairwells - stair after stair after stair - hoping that they will find someone, hoping that they will bring someone out safely," explained Lt. Col Roy Frierson, Commander of Air Force JROTC.
OWENSBORO, KY
59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 56 people are healing at home, while 3 others have been hospitalized. The new cases push the total to 12,295 cases. According to the latest data, 127 people have passed away from complications of the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street

Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges

A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home. The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon...
JASPER, IN
Evansville man indicted in federal court after fentanyl death of child

An Evansville man who was arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a young child the has been indicted on several charges in federal court. Court records show Arcinial Watt was indicted by a grand jury on one count of of Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl Resulting in Death, and one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
EVANSVILLE, IN

