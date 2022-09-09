Members of the JROTC came together at Apollo High School in Owensboro on Sunday to pay tribute to those who lost there lives on 9/11. "It is a solemn ceremony, it is designed to be. As we remember the names we remember them going into the buildings and going up the stairwells - stair after stair after stair - hoping that they will find someone, hoping that they will bring someone out safely," explained Lt. Col Roy Frierson, Commander of Air Force JROTC.

