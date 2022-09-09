ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
WEHT/WTVW

IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two

Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
wdrb.com

Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
365traveler.com

15 BEST OUTDOOR & INDOOR WATER PARKS IN INDIANA

Water parks are a great way to spend time outdoors in the summer, but with the invention of indoor water parks, you can now enjoy water park fun year-round. Indiana offers both indoor and outdoor water park options, so you can enjoy the water no matter the weather or season.
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
WOWO News

State Revenue Once Again Beats Projections

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency tells Inside Indiana Business that better-than-expected collections from individual income tax, sales tax, and corporate taxes, as well as well as interest and miscellaneous revenues all drove the numbers for August.
Inside Indiana Business

Where do Indiana colleges and universities rank among the best in nation?

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best College rankings and three universities in Indiana are among the top 100 national universities. A total of 1,500 colleges and universities are ranked this year based on 17 metrics. The publication ranks the institutions in several categories: national universities, national...
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

