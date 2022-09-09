Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita wins settlement with the company over alleged deceptive emails
INDIANA – After filing a lawsuit over alleged misconduct, Attorney General Todd Rokita has secured an agreement from a Nevada-based company to cease solicitations to Indiana public employees. Attorney General Rokita alleged that PERA LLC sent more than 70,000 deceptive email solicitations to Indiana public employees giving the misleading...
wdrb.com
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
justia.com
Q: I was urine tested today on house arrest in Indiana and I'm pretty sure it will come back as a positive what will happen
A: If this is your very first write up, it may be possible to have an administrative hearing. It depends on the county, and if it is your first dirty drop or not. It is also possible community corrections file a violation with the court. Justia Ask a Lawyer is...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wboi.org
Black, Brown communities in Indiana may not get priority in funding lead pipe replacements
Indiana will receive about $127 million in water infrastructure funding over the next five years from the federal infrastructure law — about half of it will go to disadvantaged communities. The funding will pay for things like lead pipe replacements, septic repairs, and cleaning up PFAS contamination. But how...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
New COVID-19 booster shots going out to Hoosiers: Who should sign up
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a tool to help fight the most dominant strains of the coronavirus. Newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots are now going into the arms of Hoosiers, nearly two weeks after Centers for Disease Control endorsed the upgraded shots. The CDC reports the updated Pfizer vaccine is available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
365traveler.com
15 BEST OUTDOOR & INDOOR WATER PARKS IN INDIANA
Water parks are a great way to spend time outdoors in the summer, but with the invention of indoor water parks, you can now enjoy water park fun year-round. Indiana offers both indoor and outdoor water park options, so you can enjoy the water no matter the weather or season.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
cbs4indy.com
State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October
INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had...
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
WOWO News
State Revenue Once Again Beats Projections
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency tells Inside Indiana Business that better-than-expected collections from individual income tax, sales tax, and corporate taxes, as well as well as interest and miscellaneous revenues all drove the numbers for August.
Inside Indiana Business
Where do Indiana colleges and universities rank among the best in nation?
U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best College rankings and three universities in Indiana are among the top 100 national universities. A total of 1,500 colleges and universities are ranked this year based on 17 metrics. The publication ranks the institutions in several categories: national universities, national...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Comments / 0