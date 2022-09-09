Read full article on original website
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old was shot Sunday night during a spree of violence in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to IU Methodist Hospital at about 11:45 p.m. for a 4-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound. Police have not provided further information on the...
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant...
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Attendees pepper sprayed after fight breaks out during Indy funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral. A large fight. Attendees pepper sprayed. A funeral was canceled Saturday after a fight broke out inside, police said, with some getting pepper sprayed by those fighting as over 100 people went outside the Indy funeral home. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Saturday...
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and prosecutors said during a news conference Monday.
3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping
INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired.
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the adult detention center Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived. Neace was...
1 male dead after shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Person dead in shooting on northwest side; 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of...
Person critically injured in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is critically injured following a shooting Monday afternoon on the near east side of Indy. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of N. Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on report of a person shot. Upon...
Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired near the Pike Library branch. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded to the 6600 block of Zionsville Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. IMPD says there are no reports of injuries at the...
Program teaches young adults automotive, life skills
INDIANAPOLIS — A program to teach teens and young adults about working on cars is also giving them important life skills. The City Life Wheels has different programs including an academy that helps those ages 18 to 22. “I was a changed man. It really did help me a...
Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discussed a grand jury indictment in the Amiah Robertson case. The 8--month-old disappeared in 2019.
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 30 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’
PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition. Deputies said they seized approximately 30 German shepherds that were found in “deplorable condition”. Like many shelters, local Putnam County shelters...
$100,000 grant opportunity to address wealth preservation and creation in Black communities
This is part of a grant opportunity through the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis. $100,000 grant opportunity to address wealth preservation …. Tattoo artist helps honor fallen Elwood Officer Noah …. Indiana universities offering student-athletes legal …. Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: State...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a pickup truck near the Conoco gas station.
