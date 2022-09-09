ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

cbs4indy.com

Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to 10th Street and Delaware Street after someone reported seeing a vehicle that matched the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield police see ‘significant’ increase in arrests

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested almost twice as many people in the first half of this year as they had in the same period last year. Overall, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said it’s an 87% increase in arrests when you compare January to July in 2022 to the same six months in 2021. That breaks down to 291 arrests before July 1 this year and 156 before July 1 last year.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Separate shootings leave 2 dead on violent Thursday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two investigations are underway by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives after two people were killed in separate shootings. On Thursday morning, just after 6 a.m., IMPD East District officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail to check the welfare of a person. According to police, officers found a man unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man’s death on east side reclassified as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An incident previously described as a death investigation has been reclassified as a homicide, according to IMPD. Early Thursday morning, one person was found dead on the east side in the 7300 block of Taos Trail near S. Shadeland and E. Washington Street. The discovery was made after police were sent there to conduct a welfare check.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest in 2016 murder investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, July 14, 2016, just after 5:00 a.m., IMPD responded to the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located an adult female, 41-year-old Angela Wright, who was pronounced dead on-scene. On September 15, 2022, murder charges were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near...
cbs4indy.com

Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Perry Township Schools host bus driver recruiting event

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel. Transportation Director Patrick Murphy says the bus driver is the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Always there to help us’: Friend remembers man killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Twin brothers get over 3 years for Speedway gun store burglary

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A pair of twin brothers who rammed a stolen car into a Speedway gun store to steal weapons were sentenced to over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Jayveon Majors, age 19, was sentenced to...
SPEEDWAY, IN

