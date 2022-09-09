Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene...
cbs4indy.com
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is...
cbs4indy.com
Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near west side daycare; police shoot suspect hours later
INDIANAPOLIS – The search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a near west side daycare ended in a police shooting hours later. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a...
cbs4indy.com
Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to 10th Street and Delaware Street after someone reported seeing a vehicle that matched the...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield police see ‘significant’ increase in arrests
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested almost twice as many people in the first half of this year as they had in the same period last year. Overall, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said it’s an 87% increase in arrests when you compare January to July in 2022 to the same six months in 2021. That breaks down to 291 arrests before July 1 this year and 156 before July 1 last year.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple people detained after ‘critical incident’ on east side; ISP investigating possible meth lab
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to avoid an east side intersection after a standoff situation where shots were fired. As of 7 a.m., IMPD said four people were removed from a building in the area of Massachusetts Avenue/Arlington Avenue/34th Street on the east side.
cbs4indy.com
Separate shootings leave 2 dead on violent Thursday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two investigations are underway by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives after two people were killed in separate shootings. On Thursday morning, just after 6 a.m., IMPD East District officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail to check the welfare of a person. According to police, officers found a man unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
cbs4indy.com
Man’s death on east side reclassified as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident previously described as a death investigation has been reclassified as a homicide, according to IMPD. Early Thursday morning, one person was found dead on the east side in the 7300 block of Taos Trail near S. Shadeland and E. Washington Street. The discovery was made after police were sent there to conduct a welfare check.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD makes arrest in 2016 murder investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, July 14, 2016, just after 5:00 a.m., IMPD responded to the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located an adult female, 41-year-old Angela Wright, who was pronounced dead on-scene. On September 15, 2022, murder charges were...
cbs4indy.com
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near...
cbs4indy.com
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces...
cbs4indy.com
Perry Township Schools host bus driver recruiting event
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel. Transportation Director Patrick Murphy says the bus driver is the...
cbs4indy.com
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a...
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
cbs4indy.com
‘Always there to help us’: Friend remembers man killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; still at large
The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/plainfield-quadruple-shooting-suspect-identified-still-at-large/
cbs4indy.com
Twin brothers get over 3 years for Speedway gun store burglary
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A pair of twin brothers who rammed a stolen car into a Speedway gun store to steal weapons were sentenced to over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Jayveon Majors, age 19, was sentenced to...
