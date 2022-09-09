Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to View and Clear Troubleshooting History in Windows 11/10
The Windows operating system ships with native troubleshooting packs you can run to fix issues with audio, video playback, Windows Update, internet connection, etc. If you want, you can add/remove Troubleshooters to Desktop Context Menu for quick access and easily run the utility when needed. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to view and clear Troubleshooting History in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Verge
How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger
While protecting your privacy online has been a subject of interest for a while now, events in the news — for example, the chat history Facebook recently turned over to police — have brought it front and center. But how do you protect your privacy while staying in touch with friends and relatives? While there are a number of messaging apps that boast increased privacy features, sometimes you can’t persuade the people you want to keep in touch with to use them. What is your alternative? What, for example, if they insist on chatting with Facebook Messenger?
The Windows Club
Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10
There might be many reasons for Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10. Windows creates temporary files for many things. It can be browsing, downloading Windows updates, and so on. Temporary files can consume hundreds of gigabytes of your computer’s memory, making the situation quite complex. Occasionally, temporary files should be removed; otherwise, they unnecessarily burden your computer storage, lowering your system’s overall performance. However, many have reported issues when removing the temporary files.
The Windows Club
How to use Draw tab in PowerPoint to draw on slides during a presentation
The Draw tab in Office allows users to make drawings in documents or slides. The Draw tab in PowerPoint allows you to make sketches with pen, pencil, and highlighters; it also has features to convert shapes, text, and math numbers and symbols to ink; it has features such as the Ruler and Lasso Select. The Draw Tab is available in Microsoft Word, OneNote, and PowerPoint.
Google Chrome users urgently warned to update now after bug caught attacking users
GOOGLE Chrome users need to update now to avoid a bug that could attack their computer. The tech giant has just released a patch for a "high-severity vulnerability" found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser. The high-severity bug is known to have been actively exploited by cybercriminals already,...
technewstoday.com
How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive
Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
technewstoday.com
How to Look up for Hardware Id on Your PC
Hardware ID is a unique identifier for your devices that your system uses to match it to its driver. You can use this value to check for a specific device on the internet or official websites if you need to update its driver or troubleshoot any issues with its software.
The Windows Club
How to use Text Extractor, Screen Ruler, Quick Accent in PowerToys
Microsoft has added three new features in PowerToys, namely, Screen ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor. The PowerToys v0.62.0 is available on GitHub for download. In this article, we will see how to use Screen Ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor in PowerToys. How to use Screen Ruler in PowerToys.
hackernoon.com
Build a Guestbook App Using Next.js ISR Feature and Webhooks
Today Vercel launched Next.js 12.1 and with it their highly requested feature — on-demand Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR)! Many thanks to Vercel for sharing a preview of ISR with us, and featuring us in their announcement post!. With on-demand ISR you can now build real-time static websites. The websites...
The Windows Club
How to search for files from the MS-DOS Command Prompt
MS-DOS or Microsoft Disk Operating System was the dominant operating system for Personal Computer throughout the 80s. MS-DOS is a non-graphical command line operating system. MS-DOS allows the user to navigate, open, and otherwise manipulate files on their computer from a command line instead of a Graphic User Interface (GUI) like Windows.
The Windows Club
How to set minimum width for Tabs in Google Chrome
If you are someone like me who opens a lot of time at once there is a high chance you will find it difficult to distinguish the opened tabs because of how shrank they are. Well, Google is well aware of this problem and has included an option to set a minimum width for tabs in Google Chrome. In this post, we are going to see how you can do the same.
The Windows Club
Alarms & Clock app not loading, opening or working on Windows 11/10
Alarms & Clock is a time management app for Windows with five key features: Alarms, World clocks, Timers, a Stopwatch, and Focus sessions. In this post, we provide the fixes you can apply if the Alarms & Clock app is not loading, opening, or working on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
The Windows Club
Change Cell Background Color in Excel with VBA Editor
Microsoft Excel is a program that is used worldwide by many people to do calculations and store data, but did you know that you can change the cell background with VBA Editor in Excel instead of using the Fill color feature or the Conditional Formatting feature? You can type codes in VBA Editor to change the cell colors in Excel.
The Windows Club
How to use Ink to Shape in Word, PowerPoint, Excel
Microsoft is known to update its Microsoft Office products with new features frequently. As artificial intelligence takes over, Microsoft 365 products have grown smarter. Now, you can convert hand sketched shapes into perfect ones. The procedure to use the Ink to Shape feature in Microsoft Office has been explained in this article.
The Windows Club
Windows stuck in Dark Mode; How to get out of it?
If Windows is stuck in Dark mode, follow these suggestions to get out of it. Here we have elaborated on some common reasons why your Windows 11/10 PC might be stuck in Dark mode. You need to follow all these solutions according to the cause. Windows stuck in Dark Mode.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x800CCC90 Outlook error code
This post features solutions to fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook error. This error can occur when users have added multiple POP3 accounts to their Outlook profile and an account is unable to send or receive emails. Usually, it’s an issue with the mail server and the error message reads:. Outlook...
The Windows Club
Theme keeps changing in Windows 11/10
One of the best ways to personalize your computer is by applying a theme of your choice. But none of us would want the themes we set to change automatically to something else. In this post, we are going to discuss this issue and see what you should do if your Theme keeps changing on your Windows computer.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8024A003 Windows Update Error
Windows Updates are necessary for pushing security and other updates on Windows systems. However, at times, while trying to update Windows, users encounter the error code 0x8024A003. If you face the same issue, please read this article for the resolutions. 0x8024A003 -2145083389 WU_E_AU_LEGACYCLIENTDISABLED The old version of the Automatic Updates...
ZDNet
Looking to switch to Linux from Windows? The Feren OS Transfer Tool makes it easy
I've experienced just about every Linux distribution made over the past few decades. I've seen so many versions of Linux claim to be the perfect operating system for new users, especially, those looking to finally shrug off Microsoft's operating system. Some of those Linux distributions did a fairly decent job of helping users leave the world of proprietary operating systems, while others came up short.
