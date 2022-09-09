Read full article on original website
Duncan leads WVU golf's season opening tournament on 2-under-par
The West Virginia golf team opened up its new season on Sunday and Monday, competing in the Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Golf Club. Sophomore Todd Duncan led the way for WVU, with a 2-under-par performance. The field consisted of 15 teams including Georgia Southern, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota,...
Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season
Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
West Virginia football falls to Kansas in thrilling 55-42 overtime battle
On Saturday, Sept. 10, WVU football took on the Kansas Jayhawks in Milan Puskar Stadium for its 2022 home opener, falling in overtime 55-42 after fighting back late in the fourth quarter. With only four plays to start the game, West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) quarterback JT Daniels threw...
Volleyball drops final match of tournament to Cal State Fullerton, 3-0
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team finished their trip to South Dakota with a 3-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota. West Virginia (3-6) had a tough tournament after their victory against Northern Colorado, dropping two in a row to the...
Behind the scenes: Maintenance worker shares game day routine
For Maintenance Supervisor Greg Iversen, game days at WVU start early and end late. On his drive to work, he can already feel the anticipation hanging in the air. “You can tell the town’s kind of buzzing already, and everybody’s just excited. All the fans are here, and once the game gets started, it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around,” Iversen said.
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Meet the Pride's 'grandma: 40 years in the making
Dawn West joined the Pride of West Virginia in 1983 as a freshman elementary education student. After taking a fifth year to complete her undergraduate degree and pursuing graduate school, she decided to continue making memories with the band and hasn’t stopped since. Marching in the band through graduate...
