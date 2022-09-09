For Maintenance Supervisor Greg Iversen, game days at WVU start early and end late. On his drive to work, he can already feel the anticipation hanging in the air. “You can tell the town’s kind of buzzing already, and everybody’s just excited. All the fans are here, and once the game gets started, it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around,” Iversen said.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO