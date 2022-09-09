ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Athenaeum

Duncan leads WVU golf's season opening tournament on 2-under-par

The West Virginia golf team opened up its new season on Sunday and Monday, competing in the Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Golf Club. Sophomore Todd Duncan led the way for WVU, with a 2-under-par performance. The field consisted of 15 teams including Georgia Southern, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season

Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Volleyball drops final match of tournament to Cal State Fullerton, 3-0

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team finished their trip to South Dakota with a 3-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota. West Virginia (3-6) had a tough tournament after their victory against Northern Colorado, dropping two in a row to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Chloe, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Clemson, SC
Daily Athenaeum

Behind the scenes: Maintenance worker shares game day routine

For Maintenance Supervisor Greg Iversen, game days at WVU start early and end late. On his drive to work, he can already feel the anticipation hanging in the air. “You can tell the town’s kind of buzzing already, and everybody’s just excited. All the fans are here, and once the game gets started, it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around,” Iversen said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the Pride's 'grandma: 40 years in the making

Dawn West joined the Pride of West Virginia in 1983 as a freshman elementary education student. After taking a fifth year to complete her undergraduate degree and pursuing graduate school, she decided to continue making memories with the band and hasn’t stopped since. Marching in the band through graduate...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy