Texas Tech started slow against The Houston Cougars in the first quarter. In the second quarter the Red Raiders found a rhythm scoring twice in the second quarter. Both touchdowns came through the air. The first was a 43 yard pass down the middle from #7 Donavan Smith to #20 Nehemiah Martinez who bobbed his way into the endzone. The second, a pass down the middle of the field once again from smith to #1 Myles Price for a 54 yard touchdown. Smith finished the 1st half with 218 yards through the air on 19-29 attempts. Martinez and Price led the team in receiving with 76 yards and 75 yards with a touchdown for both.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO